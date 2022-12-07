Sports

AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 07, 2022, 01:17 pm 3 min read

Australia are leading the WTC rankings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia will eye a clean sweep against West Indies in the second and final Test of the series, a Day/Night affair. The hosts clinched the opening fixture by 164 runs and would be high on confidence. On the other hand, the Caribbean team also played some competitive cricket and must back themselves to do well in the final Test. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The pink-ball Test will get underway at the Adelaide Oval (December 8). Though the track is known to be fruitful for batters, spinners can be effective later on. Sides batting first have won 40 of 82 Tests here, with the average first-innings score being 381. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (9:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Here's the head-to-head record

Australia firmly dominate WI in terms of head-to-head record in Tests. The two sides have clashed in 117 matches, with the Aussies winning 59 of them. While the Caribbean side emerged winners 32 times, the remaining 25 games were drawn WI have won just 18 out of 67 Tests against the Aussies Down Under. They last won a Test here in 1997.

Australia's tremendous record in Day/Night Tests

The upcoming contest would be a Day/Night affair, and Australia have been invincible in these matches. They have played 10 Pink-Ball Tests so far and emerged winners every single time. No other team has played even seven D/N Tests. On the other hand, WI have lost all of their three D/N Tests so far. They last played a pink-ball game in 2018.

Can WI bounce back in Adelaide?

WI skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and his new opening partner Tagenarine Chanderpaul did well with the bat in the opening game. However, their bowlers let the visitors down. For the Aussies, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne slammed double hundreds. The latter even scored twin centuries. Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon starred with the ball, claiming eight wickets in the game.

Steve Smith to lead in Pat Cummins' absence

Australian skipper due to a quad strain. While will lead the side in his absence, Scott Boland would be inducted into the playing XI. WI aren't expected to make any changes.

A look at the Probable XIs

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (captain), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wicket-keeper), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.

Here are the key performers

Nathan Lyon's tally of 35 wickets in eight Tests is the most by an Aussie in 2022. Usman Khawaja is leading the run-scoring chart for Australia this year, having scored 959 runs in eight games. With 665 runs in six Tests, Kraigg Brathwaite is WI's leading run-getter in 2022. Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph have 22 wickets apiece in six Tests this year.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Alex Carey, Marnus Labuschagne (vc), Steve Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Kraigg Braithwaite, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Alzarri Joseph, Mitchell Starc. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Joshua Da Silva, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kraigg Braithwaite, Jason Holder, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon (vc), Kemar Roach, Mitchell Starc (c).