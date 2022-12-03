Sports

AUS vs WI: Brathwaite leads the fight after Labuschagne's heroics

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 03, 2022, 04:15 pm 2 min read

Kraigg Brathwaite slammed his 11th century (Source: Twitter/@windiescricket)

Kraigg Brathwaite slammed his 11th century in the ongoing first Test versus Australia in Perth to lead West Indies' fightback. Australia, who resumed Day 4 on 29/1, saw Marnus Labuschagne score a record-breaking ton. Australia declared their innings on 182/2, taking a sizeable lead of 497 runs. In response, Brathwaite has defied the Aussies as WI are 192/3 at stumps.

Another sensational knock from Labuschagne

This was the first instance of Labuschagne smashing twin centuries in a Test match. Among active Aussie players, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, and David Warner (thrice) are the only other batters to accomplish this feat. Meanwhile, Labuschagne also completed 2,000 Test runs at home. He has scored 2,094 runs at 72.20. His tally included eight centuries and eight half-centuries.

Labuschagne accomplishes multiple feats

Labuschagne became the third Australian after Doug Walters and Greg Chappell to muster a double ton and a century in the same Test. Notably, Walters also accomplished the feat versus West Indies in 1969. Labuschagne also became the seventh batter overall to score 300 or more runs against the Caribbean team in a Test match. The 28-year-old has 733 runs in 2022 at 56.38.

Warner and Smith contribute

David Warner did well for his 71-ball 48. He shared a fighting fifty-plus stand alongside Labuschagne for the second wicket. Smith, who scored 200* in the first innings, remained unbeaten with a 29-ball 20.

WI rely on Brathwaite

WI are relying heavily on their skipper Brathwaite. Notably, he shared a fighting century-plus stand (116) alongside debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who scored 51 in the first innings. WI lost Shamarh Brooks for 11 before Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood (24) added valuable runs. Brathwaite will need to bat on and hope the others revolve around him to defy the Aussies on Day 5.

5,000 runs and 11th hundred for Brathwaite

Brathwaite played a solid hand for WI and is unbeaten on 101 from 166 balls. He has smashed 11 fours so far. Notably, Brathwaite has breached the 5,000-run mark in the format. He is now the 11th West Indies player to surpass 5,000 runs. He now has 5,057 runs at 32.58. He slammed his 11th century and a maiden one versus the Aussies.