Jaydev Unadkat: Decoding his achievements as Saurashtra captain

Dec 03, 2022

Unadkat finished 2022-23 VHT as the highest wicket-taker (Source: Twitter/@JUnadkat)

Saurashtra lifted their second Vijay Hazare Trophy title with a five-wicket win over Maharashtra in the final. The Jaydev Unadkat-led side played some quality cricket throughout the tourney and clinched the title after 15 years. Skipper Unadkat played an instrumental role in taking the side to glory. He has indeed done a fine job as Saurashtra's skipper. Here we look at his captaincy feats.

Why does this story matter?

Unadkat is one of the finest bowlers in India's domestic circuit and his numbers speak volumes of his prowess.

He has represented India at the highest level as well.

The 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy was Saurashtra's second title under Unadkat's leadership.

The left-arm pacer guided the team to their maiden Ranji Trophy title in 2019-20.

He has put up several notable performances as skipper.

The Ranji Trophy triumph

The 2019-20 Ranji Trophy was Unadkat's maiden leadership assignment in the First-Class tournament. While many were skeptical, the pacer not only brought his A-game out but also took his side to glory. Saurashtra fared decently in the league stage with three wins, one defeat and four draws. However, they stunned one and all in the knock-outs and lifted their maiden title.

Memorable season for Unadkat

It was a season to remember for Unadkat as he finished as the highest wicket-taker, claiming 67 wickets in 10 games. Only Bihar's Ashutosh Aman (68) has taken more wickets than him in a Ranji Trophy season. Unadkat claimed seven five-wicket hauls in that season, becoming only the third pacer to accomplish the feat (Best: 7/56). He also claimed three 10-fers.

Vijay Hazare Trophy glory

Saurashtra were dominant right from the start of this year's Vijay Hazare Trophy. They topped the Elite Group A with five wins in seven games. Unadkat's men subsequently clinched the three knock-out matches and got their hands on the prestigious title. Notably, Saurashtra made their third VHT final appearance this season. They had won the title back in 2007-08.

Topped bowling charts yet again

Like the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy, Unadkat finished this year's VHT as the highest wicket-taker. The 31-year-old scalped 19 wickets in 10 games at 16.1. His economy rate was just 3.33. The tally also includes a five-wicket haul and a four-fer. His best figures of 5/23 were recorded against Himachal Pradesh. Unadkat's tally of 16 maidens was only second to Karnataka's Vasuki Koushik (17).

How has he fared as skipper overall?

Under Unadkat, Saurashtra made it to the quarter-finals of 2020-21 VHT. The side advanced to the semis in the subsequent season. He also led the side to the quarter-finals of this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They reached the pre-quarter-final stage in the preceding season. Unadkat couldn't take Saurashtra past the league stage in the 2019-20, 2020-21 SMAT, 2019-20 VHT, and 2022 Ranji Trophy.