Last updated on Mar 09, 2021, 06:22 pm

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw continues his incredible run in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 21-year-old slammed his third century in the tournament, having powered Mumbai to a one-sided win against Saurashtra in the quarter-finals. Earlier, he slammed tons against Puducherry and Delhi in the tournament. Mumbai have now entered the semi-finals of the ongoing season. Here is more.

Match How did the match pan out?

Saurashtra were off to an ideal start after electing to bat at the Palam A Stadium, Delhi. Despite a solid batting display by the top-order, they were reduced to 85/3. However, the likes of Samarth Vyas and Chirag Jani propelled them 284/5 after 50 overs. In reply, Mumbai made it a one-sided contest. Shaw (185*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (75) handed them a nine-wicket victory.

Prithvi Prithvi slams an unbeaten 185 in the run-chase

Prithvi slammed his third hundred in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. His 123-ball 185* was comprised of 21 fours and 7 sixes. The 21-year-old gave the Saurashtra bowlers no margin for error. He raced to yet another List A hundred in mere 67 balls. Interestingly, Prithvi has remained unbeaten in all the three scores of 100+ in the season so far.

Do you know? Highest individual score by an Indian in List A run-chase

Prithvi now has the highest individual score by an Indian in a List A run-chase. He broke the record of Indian legends MS Dhoni (183* vs SL, Jaipur, 2005) and Virat Kohli (183 vs PAK, Dhaka, 2012).

Form Prithvi has finally hit the purple patch

Prithvi has hit the purple patch at the right time. He is duly silencing the critics after losing his Test spot. In the very first game of Vijay Hazare Trophy, he smashed a brilliant hundred (105*) against Delhi. He then scripted history by becoming India's eighth List A double-centurion (227* vs Puducherry). Now, he has proved his mettle again with unbeaten 185 against Saurashtra.

Runs Prithvi averages 196.33 at the moment