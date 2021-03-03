New Zealand's Devon Conway and Martin Guptill have made significant gains in the latest ICC T20I Rankings for Batsmen. Despite missing out on respective tons in the first two T20Is against Australia, the duo climbed up in the Rankings. While Indian batsman KL Rahul retained his second spot, skipper Virat Kohli remains on number six. Here is more on the same.

Duo Conway, Guptill surge in the Rankings

Middle-order batsman Conway smashed an unbeaten 99 in the opening game at Christchurch. This has helped him gain 46 spots to reach 17th position in the Batting Rankings after just eight matches. Meanwhile opener Guptill, who smashed a blistering 97 in Dunedin has gained three slots to reach 11th position in the ICC T20I Rankings for Batsmen.

Information Rahul, Kohli the only Indians in top 10

New Zealand's Glenn Philips (66th) and Jimmy Neesham (128th), Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai (seventh) and England captain Eoin Morgan (10th) also moved up in the ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen. Besides, Rahul (second) and Kohli (sixth) are the only two Indians in the top 10.

Bowling Mitchell Santner surges to number seven

In the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings, Mitchell Santner moved up two places to number seven. Besides, Ish Sodhi (up three places to 11th) and Trent Boult (up 24 places to 49th) also progressed. Australian pace spearhead Jhye Richardson, who re-entered the Rankings at 115th also surged among other bowlers. Meanwhile, Ashton Agar and Sheldon Cottrell plunge to eighth and ninth respectively.

The new mid-series update