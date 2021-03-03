International cricket returns to the Caribbean as West Indies and Sri Lanka are set to lock horns in the first T20I on March 4. The three-T20I series will be a build-up to the impending ICC T20 World Cup. While SL see several fresh faces in the squad, the hosts have brought back a number of experienced players, including Chris Gayle. Here's the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing and pitch report

The Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua will host the first T20I on March 4 (3:30 AM IST). The wicket here is expected to assist the spinners as it offers turns. However, this could be a high-scoring affair due to asymmetrical boundaries. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the Hotstar app.

WI WI rope in Holder, Bravo and Gayle

The likes of Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell and Shimron Hetmyer miss out after they failed to clear the fitness test. As a result, Fidel Edwards, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo and Gayle have earned call-ups to the side. Meanwhile, spinners Akeal Hosein and Fabian Allen could play the game. Probable XI: Simmons, Lewis, Gayle, Pooran, Pollard (c), Powell, Allen, Holder, Bravo, Hosein, Edwards.

SL Spotlight on leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga

For Sri Lanka, leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will be in spotlight after his recent run in Lanka Premier League. His batting ability will also come handy for the Lankans, who miss the services of several senior players either through injury or a lack of match-fitness. Probable XI: Dickwella (wk), Gunathilaka, Fernando, Chandimal, Mathews (c), Perera, Mendis, Hasaranga, Pradeep, Chameera, Dananjaya.

Stats A look at the interesting stats