#NewsBytesExplainer: What's Camel flu, the virus scare during FIFA 2022?

Experts warn against a fatal virus coming in from Qatar! FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, one of the most coveted international events, has attracted several people from around the world to attend it live. However, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), football fans in Qatar may be at a high risk of contracting Camel flu. WHO has labeled it "deadlier than COVID-19."

Camel flu is also called 'Middle East Respiratory Syndrome'

According to the experts at WHO, Camel flu belongs to the same family of viruses as COVID-19. Also called Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), this infection has affected dozens of people in Qatar over the past few decades, killing about one-third of the suffering population. It is fast-spreading and has been listed among eight potential infectious outbreaks during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Beware of these diseases if you are visiting Qatar

WHO-backed experts have warned football fans to beware of over eight diseases including, MERS, COVID-19, Monkeypox, Measles, Travellers' diarrhea, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, and Vector-borne diseases (like cutaneous leishmaniasis, malaria, dengue, rabies).

Experts identify dromedary camels as the spreader of this disease

As per the team at WHO, Camel flu could be transferred to humans from infected dromedary camels or one-humped camels. Such dromedary-based MERS cases have been detected in a multitude of countries in regions including the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. Experts suggest avoiding contact with dromedary camels and steering clear of drinking raw camel milk, camel urine, and uncooked camel meat.

Symptoms similar to COVID-19; can kill if untreated

Camel flu or MERS is a respiratory ailment that can cause death if not treated early. It causes symptoms like fever, cough, cold, body ache, and shortness of breath, which are quite similar to those of the novel Coronavirus. Additionally, it may tamper with one's gastrointestinal system, causing diarrhea and stomach ache. Although rare, this disease may also cause pneumonia.

Those with chronic diseases are at higher risk

As per reports, older adults, people with a weak immune system, or those dealing with chronic ailments like cancer, lung diseases, cardiovascular issues, and diabetes, are at grave risk of contracting this fatal virus.

It can spread between both humans and animals

MERS can transfer from humans to animals and vice versa, owing to its fast-spreading and fatal nature. The first case of this disease occurred in Saudi Arabia back in 2012, slowly making it to other countries in the Middle East. With a mortality rate of 35%, 858 MERS-induced deaths in 27 countries have been recorded since 2012.

No cure at the moment; vaccinations are in the making

Contact with a MERS-infected person, whether direct or indirect, can also result in a human-to-human infection. At the moment, there is absolutely no cure available to treat Camel flu. However, reports suggest that the process of developing its vaccination is underway. Although there are medicines that can help ease symptoms, medical professionals are yet to come up with something more substantial.

WHO names Camel Flu a potential future pandemic

Owing to its fast-spreading nature and the fact that no cure is available, the research team at WHO has named Camel flu one of the viruses with a potential start to a future pandemic. And with millions attending FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar could be a breeding ground for this fatal disease, which is very likely to spread during the four-week tournament.

Players, fans, locals, and tourists are at a high risk

Camel rides and safari vacations are being heavily advertised by travel and tourism companies in Qatar. Mammoth gatherings in Qatar due to the FIFA World Cup 2022 unavoidably put the players, fans, locals, the tourists at a high risk of contracting the Camel flu. Reports reveal that Qatar's healthcare is ready to handle cases of MERS but needs incessant surveillance to curb transmission.