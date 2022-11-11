Lifestyle

From sleep to immunity, know the health benefits of raisins

Raisins are rich in iron, boron, and calcium

Originating in the Middle East, raisins are dried grapes that are packed with nutrients. They are minimally processed and have no added preservatives. From being a delicious salad topping to a healthy ingredient in cereals, these dried fruits are rich in iron, boron, calcium, antimicrobial compounds, and antioxidants. On that note, here are five amazing health benefits of raisins that you should know about.

Call it a night Helps you sleep better

Sleep deprivation can affect your mental as well as physical health. Raisins treat insomnia and can help you sleep better due to the presence of iron in them. This nutrient increases the production of hemoglobin in the body and improves metabolism. It also carries oxygen to your system and ensures better sleep. Additionally, they contain a hormone called melatonin that regulates the sleep-wake cycle.

Loaded with nutrients Helps boosts immunity

Packed with essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and polyphenols, raisins help fight free radicals in your system. They also stabilize and prevent them from causing oxidative damage to your cells. Not just that, raisins also protect the white blood cells, the backbone of the immune system. They are also loaded with antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal properties that help reduce various infections.

Skin health Good for your skin

These low-fat dried fruits are great for your skin's health as they guard its cells against damage. Moreover, raisins are loaded with an antioxidant called phenol, that prevents free radicals from damaging the skin's collagen, cells, and elastin. They also delay signs of aging like blemishes, fine lines, and wrinkles. The antioxidants in them plump out your skin and rejuvenate it.

Hair health Excellent for your hair

Loaded with hair-friendly nutrients like Vitamin B, potassium, iron, and antioxidants, raisins condition your hair and make it healthy and strong. The iron in them improves blood circulation in the body and stimulates your hair follicles. Whereas the Vitamin C in them moisturizes your hair and maintains the natural color of your mane. Also, raisins reduce dandruff, itchiness, and flakiness.

Dental health Good for your dental health

Raisins are loaded with a phytochemical called oleanolic which protects your teeth from decay and makes them strong. They also protect your teeth from getting cavities and brittles. What's more? Well, they also prevent the growth of bacteria in the mouth and keep the teeth in proper shape. The calcium in them prevents the teeth from breaking or peeling away.