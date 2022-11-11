Lifestyle

National Origami Day 2022: Relive childhood with these creative artworks

From boat to butterfly, here are five origami figures you can make

Time to grab some colorful sheets of paper and let your creative juices flow! November 11 marks National Origami Day in the United States of America to celebrate this ancient art that was invented by the Japanese as early as 105 A.D.! To commemorate this occasion, here are five super easy and incredibly beautiful origami artworks that you can try. Check them out!

Let's sail Build a paper boat

Fold an origami sheet into half. Fold it partially so that you get a crease on the top. Now make a triangle by folding the two upper corners. Bring the two bottom layers upwards and then fold to make the boat's hat. Bring the corners toward each other and fold the lower corner of the square upwards. Pull the sides outward and flatten them. It's ready to sail!

Woof woof Doggy face

Take a square sheet of origami paper and make a triangle out of it by folding it diagonally. Fold the two top corners of the triangle to make the dog's ears. Now, to make the dog's nose, fold the upper layer of the bottom corner. Make the eyes, nose, and tongue of the dog's face. Well, your doggo is ready to play!

Need some air? Fan your worries away

Take an origami paper of your favorite color and fold it about one centimeter from the white side. Now flip and fold it in the same measurement, ensuring that the edges of the sheet line up. Repeat the above two steps until the entire sheet is complete. Once done, open it up. That's it! It's all set to blow you away!

Revisit your childhood Fly light with an paper airplane

Remember making paper airplanes with your friends as children? It's time to revisit those memories. Fold a rectangular origami sheet toward the center to make a crease. Next, fold the corners toward the ridge line. Now fold along the crease to make your airplane's body ready. Fold the wings one by one and then unfold them. Your airplane is ready to take off!

Adorable Fluttering butterflies

Fold your origami sheet horizontally and then vertically. Turn the sheet over and then fold it diagonally both ways. Bring the sides to the center and flatten them to make a triangle. Fold the upper corners to the tip of the triangle. Then, turn the model over and fold the tip back over the top. Fold in half along the center crease. It's done!