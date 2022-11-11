Lifestyle

National Sundae Day 2022: 5 lip-smacking recipes you should try

Make your day more flavorful with these five sundae recipes

A "sundae" on a Friday makes for the perfect weekend! November 11 marks National Sundae Day in the US and it's the perfect occasion to gorge on a serving of your favorite ice cream topped with nuts, syrups, and fruits. So, to ensure you have a flavorsome day, here are five sundae recipes you must put to use. Check them out!

Choco goodness Nutty caramel and chocolate sundae

Add some dark chocolate chunks with 100 ml milk into a pan. Separately, put peanut butter and caramel in another pan. Melt both by gently stirring until they become saucy. Keep aside. Now grab a bowl, put in some vanilla ice cream, and layer the sauces over it. Garnish with biscuit bits, peanuts, and almonds. Serve and savor instantly.

For all banana lovers Banana sundae with fudge sauce

Slice two bananas and blend them with yogurt using a food processor until smooth. Freeze in a container and whisk every two hours to prevent ice crystals formation. Make the sauce by melting sugar and maple syrup. Cook until the sugar dissolves. Now add in some soy cream and boil for two-three minutes. Layer it over the banana ice and sprinkle some roasted nuts.

Quite 'coffeelicious' Iced coffee sundae

Pour a shot of espresso or any other strong coffee with some milk into a blender. Add in a few ice cubes and a scoop or two of ice cream. Blitz until smooth. Pour the mixture into a glass and top it with another scoop of ice cream. Crumble some chocolate chip cookies or brownies for additional flavor and appeal. Enjoy!

For the love of apples Apple crumble sundae

To make a decadent serving of apple crumble sundae, grab a saucepan and melt some butter in it. Add apple slices, cinnamon, and sugar. Cook for at least 10 minutes or until the apples become soft. Transfer this mixture into serving bowls, top each with a scoop of your favorite ice cream, and sprinkle some crushed biscuits. Serve immediately and enjoy.

Cherry-berry good Cherry cream sundae

Whisk some cream and icing sugar until smooth. Mix some almonds and two-three tablespoons of dark rum into it. Now arrange for some muffin cases on a baking sheet and add in crumbled biscuits at the bottom of each. Pour the cream mixture on all cases, top them with cherry, and then freeze for two hours or until firm. Drizzle some chocolate sauce.