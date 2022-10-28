Lifestyle

5 lip-smacking pumpkin recipes to try this Halloween

Written by Sneha Das Oct 28, 2022, 07:50 am 2 min read

Pumpkins are an important part of Halloween celebrations

Pumpkins are an important part of Halloween celebrations as they are a symbol of harvest and the vegetable is carved into jack-o-lanterns to ward off evil spirits. From savory soups to delicious pumpkin bakes and sweet treats, this autumnal squash can be used in a number of ways for your Halloween party. Here are five recipes using pumpkin that you must try.

Cheese-stuffed balls Cheesy pumpkin nuggets

Microwave pumpkin for eight minutes until tender. Mash and cool it for 15 minutes. Mix together the mashed pumpkin, cheese, egg, flour, salt, pepper, baking powder, onion, and breadcrumbs. Roll tablespoons of the mixture around small mozzarella cheese balls to enclose. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Coat the nuggets with egg and breadcrumbs and shallow-fry. Sprinkle parsley on top and serve hot with mayonnaise.

Fluffy and soft Pumpkin pancakes

Whisk together flour, salt, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. In a separate bowl, combine brown sugar, granulated sugar, eggs, pumpkin puree, vanilla extract, milk, and melted butter. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and combine well. Let it set for five minutes. Pour the pancake batter into a butter-greased pan and cook for four minutes. Serve hot with whipped cream.

Comfort food Pumpkin soup

Saute onion and garlic in a heavy soup pot until golden. Cut pumpkin into chunks and add to the pot along with some low-salt chicken broth. Boil the mixture and then simmer for about 30 minutes until the pumpkin is fork-tender. Let the soup cool, then blend the mixture until smooth. Add salt, black ground pepper, and heavy cream, and serve warm.

Kerala dish Pumpkin curry

Boil pumpkin with turmeric, and salt. Grind together dried red chili, coconut, green chili, and cumin seeds into a paste with some water. Add the boiled pumpkin to this and cook. Saute dried red chili pepper, black lentils, and mustard seeds in coconut oil, and pour over the curry. Garnish with curry leaves and serve.

Cookie recipe Pumpkin cookies

Whisk together flour, nutmeg powder, ginger powder, baking soda, cloves, salt, and cinnamon powder. Beat butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar. Add pumpkin puree, egg yolks, and vanilla, and beat. Add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients and mix. Shape into disks, refrigerate for one hour, cut into shapes using a cookie cutter and freeze again. Bake for 10-12 minutes and serve.