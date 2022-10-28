Lifestyle

Happy birthday Aditi Rao Hydari! Check out her fitness secrets

Oct 28, 2022

Aditi Rao Hydari follows an extremely disciplined lifestyle to stay fit and healthy

A popular face in the Hindi and Tamil film industry, actor Aditi Rao Hydari made her film debut in 2006 with the Malayalam movie Prajapathi. Hydari is extremely committed to her workout and diet routine and follows a disciplined lifestyle to stay fit and healthy. She also takes good care of her mental health. Here's revealing her fitness secrets on her 36th birthday.

Exercise Hydari exercises daily

Hydari manages to exercise daily even while she is traveling or on the set. She practices circuit training for 30 minutes thrice a week and yoga on alternate days. Even on days when she is not able to commit to a full session, she tries to work out for 10 minutes at least. She always carries a yoga mat and a theraband with her.

Yoga Hydari is 'addicted' to yoga

The Hey Sinamika actor loves doing yoga. "I'm totally addicted to yoga. I really think it changes your life," Hydari had said in an interview. She usually starts her mornings with Surya Namaskar. She also switches up her workout routine with martial arts like Kalaripayattu and different dance forms. She hits the gym four times a week and also practices jogging and running.

Diet Here's what she eats in a day

The Girl on the Train actor begins her day with fresh fruits like cherries, strawberries, nectarines, peaches, and avocados. Her breakfast is usually light and includes egg, idli, poha, or chilla. For lunch, she prefers having quinoa or rice with dal, fish, mutton, or chicken. Hydari has an early dinner which usually includes roasted meat and a lot of sauteed veggies.

Food The 'Padmaavat' actor loves ghee

The actor confessed her love for ghee in an interview. Hydari manages to add ghee to everything she eats. However, she consumes ghee in small portions but often. Her diet also includes healthy juices, berries, chia seeds, and vegetables. She loves Indian cuisine and also has jaggery with roti sometimes. She is good at making a lot of salads and customizing dishes.