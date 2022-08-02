Lifestyle

Check out the fitness and diet secrets of Deepika Padukone

Written by Sneha Das Aug 02, 2022, 06:25 pm 2 min read

Deepika Padukone is known for her fit and athletic physique.

One of the highest-paid stars in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is a role model for many. From her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om to being a global star and Cannes Festival Juror, Padukone has come a long way. Apart from her tremendous acting skills, the Bollywood diva is also known for her fitness, especially her washboard abs.

Padukone is a huge fan of Pilates and it is a must in her everyday workout routine. "Deepika enjoys working out and I am always telling her that she has the perfect Pilates body. She executes each exercise with perfect form whether it's the most basic one or a really challenging exercise," her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala had said. Padukone's favorite machine is the reformer.

Padukone also loves doing yoga and practices Marjarisana, Virabhadrasana, Pranayama, Surya Namaskar and Sarvangasana daily. She finishes off her yoga routine with some meditation to build her mental strength and awareness. Walking and running are also a part of her daily fitness regime. She usually starts her day by walking and then goes for at least a half an hour run.

Padukone is not a big fan of going to the gym on a regular basis. However, she tries training in the gym according to her work schedule. Some of her preferred gym exercises include cardio workouts on the treadmill, elliptical and cycling, and freehand exercises including planks, pull-ups, squats, push-ups, and crunches. She also does light to moderate weight training and stretching exercises.

Padukone starts her morning with a glass of warm water with honey and lime. She has two egg whites, low-fat milk, upma, idli, or dosa for breakfast. For lunch, she prefers to eat chapatis, fresh veggies, and grilled fish. She has some nuts and filter coffee in the evening, and closes dinner with chapatis, green salad, veggies, and a piece of dark chocolate.