Lifestyle

Revealing the fitness and diet secrets of Hrithik Roshan

Revealing the fitness and diet secrets of Hrithik Roshan

Written by Sneha Das Jul 20, 2022, 01:41 pm 2 min read

Hrithik Roshan follows a strict diet plan and a regular exercise regime.

He won everyone's heart with his dance moves and shredded body. Known as the "Greek God of Bollywood," Hrithik Roshan is one of the best B-town celebrities we are proud of, thanks to his washboard abs and charming personality. With a strict diet and exercise regime, the 48-year-old actor is aging like fine wine. Curious to know his fitness and diet secrets? Read on.

Workout regime Roshan indulges in cardio, strength training and weights

Being a fitness enthusiast, the Krrish star engages in a strenuous four-day workout regime to stay fit and maintain a great sculpted physique. He stretches out his muscles before and after working out. His routine is a mix of cardio, strength training, and weights. He is also a huge adventure sports lover and often indulges in water sports and skiing.

Routine What his workout regime looks like

Roshan starts his day with 20-minute high-intensity cardio. He does everything from jumping jacks to crunches and does not restrict himself to running on a treadmill. On Mondays, the War star targets his calves, chest, and back. Tuesdays are devoted to lower body exercises. The Bollywood heartthrob focuses on his shoulder and abs on Thursdays, while Fridays are reserved for his arm exercises.

Protein-rich diet Roshan's meals are high on protein

Roshan tries eating his meal 45 minutes post-workout. He follows a strict diet and has meals every three hours. He relies on a protein-rich diet, his daily meals contain 80 grams of protein. His diet also includes lots of fibrous carbs, vegetables, and fruits. He loves salmon, fish, and sweet potatoes in his diet. He drinks at least eight-10 glasses of water daily.

Diet Know about his diet plan

For breakfast, Roshan prefers four white eggs, two slices of brown bread, corn flakes with milk, a protein shake, and a bowl of fresh fruits. He has green vegetables, chicken breast, Caesar salad, roti, dal, and a fish starter for lunch. For dinner, there's either chicken or fish with stir-fried vegetables. The actor also has omega oil for omega-3 fatty acids.