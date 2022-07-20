Lifestyle

Try these 5 effective yoga asanas for a healthy mind

These yoga asanas will relieve stress and uplift your mental well-being

Good mental health not only keeps you physically fit but also helps you cope with problems and enjoy life. It offers a feeling of inner strength and keeps depression, anxiety, and stress at bay. Yoga can help you achieve mental well-being offering you a path of holistic healing. Here are five yoga asanas that can help you lead a happy and healthy life.

Calms mind Padmasana or lotus pose

Padmasana helps to reduce stress and calm your mind. This meditative pose also reduces muscle tension. Sit down with your back straight. Extend your legs, bend your knees and place the right toe on your left thigh and the left toe on the right thigh. Place your palms on the knees. Close your eyes and take deep breaths. Hold for five minutes before releasing.

Reduces stress Halasana or plow pose

Halasana reduces stress, calms your mind, and tones and strengthens your back. Lie down on your back. Place your hands on the side with your feet together. Raise your legs at a 90-degree angle with your body. With bent elbows, use your hands to support and bring your legs over your head, touching the floor with your toes. Hold for 30 seconds and relax.

Nervous system Balasana or child's pose

Balasana is a great pose for your nervous and lymphatic systems. It stretches your hips, ankles, and thighs and calms your mind. Sit on your heels and start kneeling down. Place your hands on the sides and bend forward until your chest touches your thighs. Breathe deeply and try to hold this resting pose for 30 seconds before returning back to the original position.

Relieves fatigue Uttanasana or standing forward bend

This yoga pose is extremely effective in relieving stress, fatigue, and mild depression. It also stretches your thighs, hips, and hamstrings. Stand straight, lift your hands over your head, inhale and bend forward till your palms are on the floor. Your head should be pressed against your legs. Keep your legs straight and hold this pose for six-eight breaths. Then relax.

Emotional balance Bitilasana or cow pose

This warming yoga pose helps your mind to stay calm, strengthens your spine, and creates an emotional balance by massaging the organs. Get on all fours, with your hips directly over your knees. Place your hands slightly ahead of your shoulders and press down firmly through your palms. Inhale, curve your back, lower the belly and lift your chin. Hold for 30 seconds.