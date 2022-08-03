Lifestyle

Revealing the fitness and diet secrets of Amitabh Bachchan

Revealing the fitness and diet secrets of Amitabh Bachchan

Written by Sneha Das Aug 03, 2022, 12:28 pm 2 min read

Amitabh Bachchan follows a strict and disciplined lifestyle to stay fit even at the age of 79.

One of the most influential actors in the history of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan has been active in the film industry for over four decades. Even at the age of 79, Big B stays active, and healthy and regularly visits the gym. He is a vegetarian and follows an extremely disciplined lifestyle. Check out the diet and fitness secrets of the soon-to-be 80-year-old actor.

Workout routine Bachchan visits the gym first thing in the morning

Looking back at his medical history, Bachchan has conquered several severe diseases in the past. Therefore, he is very particular about his fitness and visits the gym regularly first thing in the morning. He walks 20 minutes daily to improve blood circulation. The Brahmastra star does a lot of cardio and also practices yoga to stay healthy and maintain his energy levels

Schedule Bachchan tries to get at least nine hours of sleep

Bachchan tries to get at least nine hours of sleep daily and post-pandemic, he has made the habit of going to bed earlier than he used to. The Sholay actor had mentioned in his blog that he regularly practices some breathing exercises like pranayama. Even during the pandemic, Bachchan shared a photo with his grandson Agastya working out with dumbells at the gym.

Diet Big B's diet secrets

The superstar prefers having scrambled eggs (eggetarian much?) without chilies, and a glass of milk for breakfast. Post breakfast, the Don actor likes to have coconut water, amla juice, dates, banana, and tulsi leaves or almonds as mid-morning snacks. For lunch, he has dal, sabzi, and chapatis and for dinner, he prefers a simple light soup. He also has paneer bhurji occasionally for dinner.

Foodie The 'Badla' actor is a huge fan of chaats

Bachchan had given up on his habit of consuming alcohol a long time back. He doesn't even drink tea, coffee, or any kind of aerated drink. However, the Sooryavansham actor is a big fan of chaats and had expressed his love for the snack in an episode of KBC 12. He loves to savor chaats at New Delhi's Bengali Sweet House and Bengali Market.