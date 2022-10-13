Lifestyle

5 must-try idli recipes to amp up your brekkie experience

Written by Sneha Das Oct 13, 2022

Idlis are popular South Indian breakfast dish

A popular South Indian dish, idli is a savory rice cake usually made by steaming a fermented batter of rice and urad dal. Served with coconut chutney and sambar for breakfast, idlis are light and healthy and have no fats, saturated fats, or cholesterol. To amp up your breakfast experience, try these different idli recipes to witness the evolution of your favorite food.

Healthy bites Spinach idli

Blanch spinach in hot water and puree in a blender. Pour idli batter into a mixing bowl and add the spinach puree to it. Add salt, garam masala, and red chili powder to it and mix everything well. Pour the batter into a greased idli steamer, add cashew on top, and steam for 10-12 minutes. De-mould the idlis and serve with coconut chutney.

Wholesome Oats idli

Saute cashews, mustard seeds, urad dal, asafoetida, and cumin seeds in oil. Add green chilies, curry leaves, ginger, and semolina, and mix well. Add powdered oats, and salt and mix well. Add water, and curd, and mix again. Add lemon juice, grated carrot, and peas and mix. Pour the batter into greased idli maker and steam for 11-12 minutes. Serve hot with sambar.

Protein and fiber Moong dal idli

Blend soaked chana dal and moong dal into a paste with some water. Transfer to a bowl. Add curd and salt, mix well and let it rest for one hour. Saute together green chili, ginger-garlic paste, carrots, peas, and salt. Add this masala and Eno powder to the batter and mix well. Steam for 10-12 minutes in idli maker, and enjoy!

Weight-loss friendly Dalia idli

Dry roast dalia, cool it, and keep it aside. Add dalia, curd, and salt to a mixer and blend well. Keep it aside for 30-40 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a bowl, add grated carrots, and mix well. Add the batter to greased idli trays and let it steam for about 10 minutes. Serve hot with coconut chutney and sambar.

Sweet treat Chocolate idli

Whisk together yogurt and sugar until nice and creamy. Add oil and vanilla essence and whisk well. Add semolina, and cocoa powder and mix again. Set aside for five minutes. Mix in some water and baking soda. Add flour and fold gently. Pour this batter into well-greased idli plates and steam for five to seven minutes. Let it cool and serve with chocolate sauce.