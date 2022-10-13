Lifestyle

For all the pros of procrastination, this one's for you! Procrastination has been a bane to the fast-paced millennial life, wherein people spend more time delaying a task than actually doing it. This impacts our productivity and increases our chances of missing out on something important, especially in the workplace. You can uncover strategies to overcome procrastination by reading these five helpful books.

Design flaw 'Following Through' by Steve Levinson

Written by Steve Levinson, this book leaves you with a fresh and bold perspective on why people mostly fail to do tasks that they intelligently decide. The author shares that procrastination isn't exactly our fault but a result of the "design flaw" in our minds. As you read through, you will learn a host of strategies to work creatively around combating procrastination.

Multi-faceted 'The ONE Thing' by Garry Keller

This book by Garry Keller is about how you can optimize your productivity and efficiency in all areas of your life including personal, professional, social, and familial. Additionally, it also helps you overcome the six lies that block your success and the seven thieves that steal your time. What's more? It is the perfect read to leverage the laws of productivity, purpose, and priority.

Products of habit 'The Power of Habit' by Charles Duhigg

The author, Charles Duhigg, through this book, says that all individuals, organizations, and societies are products of their habits. He also says that habit is inevitable and our human brain craves it so that it works less on constant decision-making. As you read it, you'll be able to imbibe some valuable insights on how you can effectively change your habit of procrastination.

Straightforward 'Solving the Procrastination Puzzle' by Timothy A. Pychyl

Looking for a short read so that you don't have to skip or postpone it for later? Well, consider yourself sorted. Written by Timothy A. Pychyl, a research scholar, this book shares some powerful techniques that are also backed by science. Once you read this book, you will soon see your habit of procrastination turning into "procrushtination." The book is pretty straightforward and simple.

Power of change 'Atomic Habits' by James Clear

Atomic Habits by James Clear offers a practical and proven set of approaches that can help you adopt good habits and shred the bad ones. Based on scientific research and real-life examples, this book teaches you how small changes in your behavior or routine can bring about achievements that once looked unlikely. Check out more such book recommendations here.