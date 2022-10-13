Lifestyle

Interior design trends to revamp your home this festive season

Interior design trends to revamp your home this festive season

Written by Lahari Basu Oct 13, 2022, 10:41 am 3 min read

This Diwali go 'desi' and deck up your home with all made in India products

Now that India's largest festive is around the corner, it's time to revamp your homes and make sure it looks perfect to the t. But before you give your home a makeover, why not consult an expert for current design trends suitable for Diwali? Ekant Singh, Founder and CEO of Page 2813 suggests homeowners choose practical, DIY furnishings over fairy tale-inspired ones.

Quote This Diwali go for dramatic lighting and traditional scents

"This Diwali, you can set up a welcoming display at the entrance with dramatic lighting and traditional scents like those of rose, jasmine, and sandalwood. Bright bed linens, classic textiles, patterned throw cushions, and ethnic motifs will enliven your home décor," says Mr. Singh.

Eco-friendly home decor Use sustainable materials

Sustainable interior design is gaining in popularity because it brings serenity into the home. In addition to being inexpensive and aesthetically pleasing, sustainable items also have a favorable impact on the environment. Materials such as bamboo and terracotta are examples of sustainable resources. Revamping existing furnishing and furniture, or painting walls with non-toxic materials are also some eco-friendly home decor ideas.

Practcal decor Functional decor

Functional decor adds appeal to your home without losing purpose. Baskets, plates, vintage utensils, mirrors, and rugs are examples of practical home decor. Wire or woven baskets offer storage and texture and also serve as useful art complementing both neutral and bright paint. When displayed on open shelves vintage utensils or containers contribute to the area, and mirrors reflect natural light to brighten rooms.

Be vocal for local Made in India products

This festive season, contribute to the local economy and go desi. Traditional decor items - gold polished or brass, in the form of a statue, collectibles, centerpieces. can bestow an instant impression of festivities. Pick macrame wall art, bamboo furniture, and planters, wicker furniture, jute bags and rugs, pottery, and other handmade home decor products by local artisans which also promote sustainability.

Ambiance lighting Play with light and shade

The use of soft lighting to highlight artwork creates a special ambiance in your home. Lighting enhances the interior design, by adding depth and comfort. Good lighting can highlight the best features in your home. The game of light and shade energizes a room. Accent lighting highlights artwork, bookcases, furniture, and architectural embellishments in your room while dimmers let you control the ambiance.

Incense sticks Create an inviting atmosphere with traditional and pleasant aromas

Homes with a pleasant and invigorating scent are naturally more inviting, uplifting and cheery. Our culture has a long history of incense sticks and aromatic oils, while candles and potpourri making their way in more recently. Induce scents of lemongrass and Oudh in the bathroom, roses in the bedroom, and camphor or sandalwood in the temple area to specialize the different zones.