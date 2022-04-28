Lifestyle

How to create a terrace garden

A terrace garden is easy to design and perfect for growing your own plants.

A lush green garden on the terrace with several fragrant flowery plants and vegetable pots is sure to lift your mood after a long tiring day. It's extremely therapeutic and also provides you with healthy and organic homegrown produce and nothing is more rewarding and satisfying than this, right? All you need is proper planning and some effort to create your rooftop garden.

Layout Prepare a layout

A terrace garden requires proper planning. You need to analyze your space and assess which types of pots you can use, or whether you would have to use more vertical space. Prepare a sketch to know what will go where exactly. You can use pots, containers, and raised beds. You can also chalk out a seating area in your garden for relaxation.

Preparation Prepare the soil

Next, start working on your soil. Mix soil with organic compost, red soil, and coco peat to prepare quality potting mix. Make sure the soil is crumbly and has a balanced texture that can retain moisture and nourish the plants. Feed your plants with natural fertilizers regularly to ensure they receive the right nutrients. Vegetable scraps and eggshells can be used in the soil.

Planters Choose your pots and planters

It isn't necessary to splurge on planters. You can reuse containers available at home--plastic bottles, empty cans, grow bags--all make for great planters. Wooden crates and metal planters look extremely chic. You can also pick ceramic pots if you want to give a traditional touch to your terrace garden. Customize them by painting them yourself. Also, get a few hanging pots.

Features Build wind barriers

You also need to protect your garden from strong winds. For this, make some wind barriers and install them based on the direction of the wind in your area. You can use fences, hedges, or shelterbelts for this purpose. However, the most popular are trellises, a lattice framework that can display pretty flowers and protect your plants from strong winds.

Watering Water the plants; protect them from birds and UV rays

Pick the plants you want to see bloom in your garden. You can create a vegetable patch and a herb garden. The most important part here is that you water your garden regularly. Although, never overwater the plants to avoid decay. Keep your plants safe from birds, bugs, and harmful UV rays by covering them with a green garden net or a wire mesh.