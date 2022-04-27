Lifestyle

5 natural garden fertilizers

Written by Sneha Das Apr 27, 2022

Harsh fertilizers can damage the soil in your garden and can stunt the growth of your beloved plants. They can also reduce the organic matter in the soil and cause soil acidification. Homemade and natural fertilizers are safe and improve the soil while curing plant ailments and aiding healthy growth. Here are five natural fertilizers to use in your garden for healthy plants.

#1 Weeds

You can easily find plenty of weeds in your garden that are loaded with nitrogen and can be used as a natural fertilizer. You can make weed tea by filling a bucket with one-fourth of weeds. Fill the rest of the bucket with water and let the weeds soak for at least one-two weeks. Once it turns brown, pour this into your garden.

#2 Manure

High in nitrogen and other essential nutrients, manure comes from a variety of animals. However, avoid using too much manure as it can burn your plants. You can use composted manure that is less acidic and has just the right amount of nutrients. Manure is also known to improve the water retention of the soil without harming the plants.

#3 Epsom salt

Epsom salt acts as a great natural fertilizer for your garden. It is made up of hydrated magnesium sulfate which is known to improve plant health. It also enhances the green color of your plants. Epsom salt can make your plants much bushier. However, make sure to test your soil as too much Epsom salt can stunt the growth of your plants.

#4 Coffee grounds

Coffee is one of the best natural fertilizers to use for your garden. The coffee grounds help to maintain the acidic level and nitrogen content in plants like marigold, parsley, sweet potato, daffodils, blueberries, tomatoes, and roses. You can sprinkle coffee grounds over the soil's top layer. You can also dilute some coffee grounds in water and drizzle them all over your garden.

#5 Eggshells

The calcium in eggshells builds a strong cell structure for your plants and reduces the acidity of your soil which is essential for certain plants that thrive best in less acidic soil. Eggshells contain 93 percent calcium carbonate which makes them a great all-natural fertilizer. Wash and clean the eggshells, crush them, and evenly spread them on your garden's top layer of soil.