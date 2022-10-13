Lifestyle

5 natural and homemade hair serums for frizzy hair

These hair serums will make your hair smooth and manageable

If you are someone who suffers from frizzy, dull, and unmanageable hair, then hair serums can be your best friend to ensure every day is a good hair day. Hair serums are styling products that help reduce frizz, add shine to dull hair and prevent heat damage. While drugstore serums can be expensive, here are five homemade and natural serums to treat frizzy hair.

Essential minerals Aloe vera hair serum

Packed with active ingredients and essential minerals, aloe vera helps to strengthen your hair and adds shine and luster to it. Blend fresh aloe vera gel. Add rose water, vitamin E oil, and coconut oil to it and blend until smooth. Pour the mixture into a spritz bottle, add jasmine essential oil to it and shake well. And your hair serum is ready.

Shiny and bouncy Jojoba oil and grape seed essential oil hair serum

Jojoba oil is great for hair protection and growth while grape seed oil penetrates the hair shafts and nourishes your strands. This hair serum will make your mane shiny and bouncy. Mix together jojoba oil and grape seed oil, add little peppermint oil to it, and mix again. Pour into a small bottle and massage it on your hair to reduce frizz.

Soothing fragrance Lavender and rose water hair serum

This hair serum has a soothing and mild fragrance and will prevent excess oil production on the scalp while maintaining its shiny. Mix together castor oil, jojoba oil, and a few drops of rose water. Add a few drops of lavender essential oil and mix everything well. Pour into a spritz bottle, refrigerate for 24 hours, and use as required.

For dull hair Argan and avocado oil hair serum

If you have dull hair, then this hair serum might just come as a blessing to you. The blend of natural oils will treat scalp issues, boost hair growth and make your hair healthy, silky, and shiny. Mix together argan oil, avocado oil, jojoba oil, and grape seed oil and pour into a glass bottle. You can use it before or after showering.

Hair straightening Jojoba oil and soy oil hair serum

This hair serum is perfect for use before straightening your hair. It makes your tresses smoother and silkier while protecting them from heat damage. Mix together jojoba oil, soy oil, coconut oil, and olive oil and pour into a glass bottle. Use a few drops on damp hair and blow dry your hair with a paddle brush to distribute the product evenly.