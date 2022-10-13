Lifestyle

Suffering from insomnia? Try these 5 yoga poses

Written by Sneha Das Oct 13, 2022, 03:20 am 2 min read

These yoga poses will help you sleep better

Insomnia has become a common disorder among people owing to a sedentary lifestyle, extreme stress, depression, and anxiety. Instead of depending on sleeping pills and different medications, try a therapeutic and holistic approach like yoga that will naturally soothe your nervous system, calm your mind and help you sleep peacefully. Here are five yoga poses that will help you get a good night's sleep.

Relieves stress Uttanasana or standing forward bend

A great standing stretch, uttanasana calms your brain and helps relieve stress, inducing restful sleep. Stand straight with your feet hip-width apart. Slightly bend your knees, hinge at your hips, inhale and fold forward till your torso touches your thighs and your palms touch the floor. Lower your head toward the mat and hold the pose for 15-20 seconds. Release and relax.

Comforting Apanasana or knees to chest pose

This relaxing yoga asana improves blood circulation, stretches the spine, and comforts your mind. Lie on your back and extend your arms out from side to side. Exhale and bend your legs while bringing your knees to your chest. Clasp your hands around the shins and stretch your spine. Slowly rock back and forth and hold for one minute while breathing normally.

Beginner friendly Sukhasana or easy pose

This easy pose is perfect for beginners and will help you sleep peacefully at night. This restorative pose helps one rejuvenate and de-stress. Sit straight and stretch out both your legs in the front. Cross your legs one atop the other and close your eyes. Place your palms on your knees and try to focus on your heartbeat. Hold for three minutes and relax.

Promotes good sleep Savasana or corpse pose

One of the most effective yoga asanas for insomnia, savasana calms you down, relaxes your brain, and gives relief from stress. It promotes good sleep and spiritual awakening while improving blood circulation. Lie on your back with your arms by your sides and legs relaxed. Close your eyes and breathe normally. Try staying in this position for at least five minutes.

Meditative pose Halasana or plow pose

This meditative pose reduces muscle tension and relaxes your mind, helping you sleep better. Lie down on your back with your hands on the side. Gently lift your legs at a 90-degree angle with your body. Bring your legs over your head and try touching the floor with your toes using your hands as support. Hold for 30 seconds and relax.