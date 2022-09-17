Lifestyle

5 easy, delicious phirni recipes to try at home

Sep 17, 2022

These phirni recipes are creamy, smooth, and luscious.

A classic slow-cooked Indian sweet pudding, phirni is made with basmati rice, milk, sugar, and nuts. It is scented with saffron, rose water, or cardamom powder and is usually served chilled. A must-have dish during the festivals of Eid, Diwali, and Karwa Chauth, phirni has a creamy and thick consistency. Here are five easy and delicious phirni recipes you must try at home.

With goodness of rose Gulab phirni

Soak the rice in water for 30 minutes. Pulse the rice in the grinder until you get a grainy textured paste. Simmer milk for 10 minutes. Add the rice paste while whisking continuously. Stir the mixture for about 15 minutes. Add sugar and mix well. Add rose syrup and mix again. Garnish with rose petals and walnuts. Refrigerate for two-three hours. Serve chilled.

Fusion dish Mango phirni

A must-have dessert during the summers, this creamy and delicious mango phirni is a great fusion recipe to try. Wash and soak rice for an hour. Drain water and grind the rice to make a coarse paste. Boil milk, add rice paste, and cook until thick. Add some mango pulp after the phirni reaches room temperature. Mix it well. Refrigerate and serve chilled.

Healthy and wholesome Oats apple phirni

Made with coarsely crushed oats and apples, this oats apple phirni is healthy and appetizing. Also, it is low in calories and perfect for breakfast. Heat low-fat milk and bring it to a boil. Add coarsely powdered rolled oats, mix well, and cook for two minutes. Add honey and grated apple. Mix well and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Serve chilled.

Fruity and sweet Strawberry phirni

If you love strawberries, then this fruity phirni will surely impress you. Mix rice flour with water to make a smooth paste. Boil some milk and gradually add the rice flour paste. Boil the mixture again until thick. Add sugar and stir continuously. Bring the mixture to room temperature, add chopped strawberries, and mix well. Garnish with strawberries and pistachios, and serve chilled.

Chocolatey and delicious Chocolate and coconut phirni

Made with coconut and chocolates, this phirni will be a favorite among kids and can be served after a heavy scrumptious meal. Mix together rice flour, desiccated coconut, milk, sugar, powdered walnuts, and ghee. Add the mixture to a non-stick pan and cook till it thickens, while stirring occasionally. Add grated chocolate and sugar. Stir well and decorate with crushed walnuts before serving chilled.