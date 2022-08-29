Lifestyle

Five food items that can ease out symptoms of hypothyroidism

Written by Sneha Das Aug 29, 2022

These food items can help to reduce hypothyroidism symptoms.

Hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland does not produce enough hormones in the body. Mostly affecting older women, hypothyroidism can cause several health problems like joint pains, obesity, heart diseases, depression, slowed heart rate, impaired memory, constipation, and infertility, if not detected early. However, having a healthy lifestyle with wholesome food can help tackle this condition. Here are the five best foods for hypothyroidism.

Rich in selenium Nuts

Nuts are loaded with a micronutrient called selenium that has antioxidant properties and plays a significant role in producing thyroid hormones. Selenium also protects the thyroid glands from getting damaged by free radicals. According to a 2017 review published in the International Journal of Endocrinology, Brazil nuts, hazelnuts, and macadamia nuts are high in selenium and help against hyperthyroidism.

High in vitamin D Yogurt and other dairy products

One of the best sources of iodine, yogurt, and other dairy products like cheese, milk, etc. can help with hypothyroidism and ease your symptoms. One cup of low-fat yogurt offers half of your daily iodine requirement. Dairy products are also rich in vitamin D, a mineral needed by hypothyroidism patients. Vitamin D also regulates your immune system which prevents conditions like Hashimoto's disease.

Rich in iodine Seaweed

Iodine is one of the most essential minerals that your body needs to produce thyroid hormones. Having iodine deficiency can increase the risk of developing hypothyroidism. Seaweed is loaded with iodine that can help your thyroid function effectively. It's also packed with fiber, calcium, and vitamins A, B, C, E, and K. You can use seaweed in soups, salads, or sushi.

Packed with essential nutrients Leafy greens

Dark, leafy green vegetables like kale, spinach, chard, etc. are loaded with vitamin A, iron, and magnesium which are essential for your thyroid to function properly. Vitamin A helps your thyroid glands make hormones, while magnesium and iron help your body absorb them. Packed with fiber, leafy greens also improve digestion and reduce constipation problems which is a common symptom of hypothyroidism.

Rich in protein Eggs

For those suffering from hyperthyroidism, eggs should be a part of their daily diet as they are rich in iodine and selenium. Apart from being a thyroid superfood, eggs are also loaded with tyrosine and protein which are useful in boosting a slow metabolism. One whole egg offers about six grams of protein, 20% of selenium, and 15% of iodine.