International Beer Day: History, traditions, and fun facts

Aug 05, 2022

The International Beer Day on a Friday? This couldn't get any better!

August 5 is celebrated as International Beer Day throughout the world and it's the perfect reason for you to grab a pint today. Did you know beer was first accidentally discovered in 5,000BC, making it one of the oldest beverages ever? Well, here is everything you need to know about beer - your go-to drink in all situations happy and sad.

History As old as it gets

Beer is another classic case of accidental success. It all started when the phenomenon of fermentation was discovered for the first time. Fermented wild grains produced a fragrant and bubbly product that someone tasted and later felt a little buzz. Ever since that, beer became an obsession throughout the world with Belgium adopting it as its national drink.

Traditions Beer is all fun and games

This lightly alcoholic beverage unites everyone for a "beery" good day. For decades, the occasion has been commemorated by playing a variety of fun-filled games like beer pong, flip cup, power hour, and more. In fact, there are some beer-chugging competitions that people organize and take part in. Eateries and pubs offer fascinating discounts and happy hours throughout the day.

Cheers Some interesting facts

Snake Venom is the strongest beer in the world with an ABV (Alcohol By Volume) of 67.5%. The Czech Republic was the first to come up with a beer museum, however, the largest one happens to be in Germany, today. Beer pong is a game that was invented in the 1950s. There's a beer pool in Austria and you can actually swim in it!

If drank in moderation Is beer... healthy?

Beer is an all-natural drink and features no preservatives or additives. It also has a high composition of vitamin B, particularly folic acid, which is believed to prevent heart attacks. The drink supposedly prevents cancer as it has xanthohumol - a potent antioxidant that battles against cancer-causing enzymes. Limited consumption may be associated with benefits, but heavy drinking is linked to negative health effects.