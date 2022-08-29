Lifestyle

Ganesh Chaturthi: 5 delicious 'bhog' recipes to please the deity

Try these easy-peasy and delicious 'bhog' recipes this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner and the best way to celebrate this festival is by cooking some lip-smacking offerings. While modak is the most popular prasad made on this occasion, there are a host of other traditional dishes that are prepared during this 10-day long festival. On that "sweet" note, here are five bhog recipes you must try.

Lord Ganesha's favorite Jaggery and oats modak

Roast one cup of oats for about three-four minutes. Cool them, combine with a handful of dried fruits and seeds, and grind them into a powder. Now add 1/2 cup chopped jaggery and continue grinding. Grab a bowl and bind the mixture with two tablespoons each of desi ghee and milk. Grease the modak mold and put the mixture to give it a shape.

Cook in 10 minutes Ginger and cinnamon barfi

Boil the milk in a non-stick pan and separately, grease a tray with oil. Once boiled, add jaggery powder and date paste to it. Mix well. Later, add clove powder, ginger powder, milk powder, and ginger paste. Keep stirring. Spread the mixture on the greased tray, garnish it well with nuts, and refrigerate. Give it a barfi-like shape using mould or your hands.

Orange goodness Motichoor laddoo

Add water and sugar in a pan on a medium flame to make sugar syrup. Stir until sugar dissolves. Add milk, followed by cardamom powder and orange food color. Take a bowl and add gram flour and milk. Once smooth, add baking soda. Heat ghee in a pan and stir the mixture until golden. Glaze it with sugar syrup. Make shapes once cooled.

A milky treat Kheer

Add ghee, crushed cardamom, and soaked rice to a pan. Cook for two minutes. Add milk and let it boil. Once boiled, let it stay on low heat for about 25 minutes. Now add sugar to taste and cook for five minutes more. You can also add nuts like almonds and cashews. Remove from pan and refrigerate. Garnish with more nuts and serve.

A fruity delight Pineapple halwa

Add some chopped pineapples, water, and sugar to taste in a pan. Add two drops of yellow color or 10-12 stands of saffron. Stir well and let it boil. Separately, heat ghee in a pan and some sooji or rava. Add cashews, cardamom powder, and stir. Saute the mixture until light golden. Pour the boiled pineapple mixture to roasted rava. Mix well and serve.