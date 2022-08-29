Lifestyle

5 common breakfast mistakes you need to stop making immediately

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 29, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Here are five breakfast mistakes that you need to get rid of.

Breakfast is the first meal of the day and, sadly, the one that many go wrong with. Today, most of us don't find time to eat (and relish) our breakfast, all thanks to our hectic lifestyle. Owing to this, we end up inviting many health problems that negatively impact our bodies. Here are five common breakfast mistakes you are probably making.

Eat on time Skipping breakfast

Not feeling hungry when waking up is understandable. However, missing out on your breakfast can land you in many health-related problems in long run. Try grabbing at least some small and quick snacks available at home, like nuts (without sugar) or a spoonful of peanut butter. These food items are rich in proteins and healthy fats, keeping you fuller for a long time.

Say no to sugar Sweet offerings

You should start your day on a "sweet" note, however, not literally. Savoring dishes like cereals, pancakes, doughnuts, tarts, etc. that include high levels of sugar should be avoided. The reason? Well, these can spike your blood sugar and insulin levels. Consequently, your body will crave another high-carb meal, thus creating a vicious circle of overeating.

Maintain a balance Overdosing on carbs

Carbohydrates are healthy, but not all of them are always. You ask why? Eating too many carbs can raise your cholesterol levels. A six-inch bagel contains about 66 gm of carbs and almost no protein, fiber, or fat. So, while you think it is an apt brekkie option, this carb-rich dish can leave you hungry in no time and also make you gain weight.

Avoid packed juices Drinking the wrong juice

Fruit juices are considered an essential part of breakfast. However, packaged juices contain high sugar levels, calories, and preservatives that are quite unhealthy to consume. They are extremely low in fiber and high in fructose, which shoots up your insulin resistance. Instead, it is always better to drink natural and fresh juices to give your body the nourishment it deserves.

Make it wholesome Missing the balance

Instead of binging on only one nutrient, focus on attaining the best of all. Make sure your plate contains important nutrients like complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, fiber, and high-quality proteins. Make it look as colorful and varied as possible so that you eat everything in the right proportions. Vegetable idli with curry and egg toast with veggies are two wholesome breakfast options.