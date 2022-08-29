Lifestyle

Here are the 5 most romantic zodiac signs of all

Written by Sneha Das Aug 29, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

These are the most romantic zodiac signs of all. Is yours on the list? Check it out!

Romance is one of the most important elements that keep a relationship thriving. And believe it or not, your zodiac sign can tell the kind of lover you are as each sign comes with a set of traits that govern many areas of one's life. Dr. Madhu Kotiya, a wellness and spiritual healer, takes us through the most romantic zodiac signs. Check them out!

Classic lovers Taurus

Taureans are one of the most romantic souls and are believed to be classic lovers as this zodiac sign is ruled by Venus: the planet of beauty and love. Since they are loving, affectionate, loyal, and dependable, they make their partners feel special. They are sensual and passionate old-school lovers with an earthy, grounded energy. This sign usually prefers a slow and steady relationship.

Caring and nurturing Cancer

A water sign represented by a crab, Cancerians are caring and nurturing by nature from birth. They are extremely loyal and dedicated to their partners and will always keep their likes and dislikes in mind. Empathetic and great listeners, Cancerians have a highly intuitive and strong emotional connection with people. They remember every detail you share with them, so don't freak out.

Sensitive and gentle Pisces

Another water sign, Pisces people are extremely sensitive, caring, compassionate, gentle, imaginative, and dreamy. People of this sign display empathetic behavior for their loved ones and would never leave them alone in sad times. They have a selfless and giving nature and enjoy expressing themselves through art. If you are looking for a committed relationship, look no further than a Pisces.

Peace and harmony Libra

Libra is an air sign which is also ruled by Venus, just like Taurus. Symbolized by a pair of scales, this zodiac sign focuses on peace and harmony. The charming, intellectual, and social Pisceans love to be chased, so you may have to work around the clock to grab their attention. Although they're flirtatious, they stay loyal to their partners once committed to them.

Compassionate and romantic Virgo

One of the most compassionate and romantic zodiac signs you will ever come across, Virgos are extremely loyal, honest, and open about their feelings. They focus on every detail and have a practical approach to love. Initially, they might seem shy and not too quick to show their feelings. However, once they feel safe and comfortable, they will open up to you.