Beauty review: The Skin Story Sunscreen Mousse SPF 15

Aug 28, 2022

Check out how The Skin Story's Sunscreen Mousse SPF 15 performed on daily application.

For years now, dermatologists have been stressing the importance of sunscreen and how one must apply it every day. That being said, a host of products have emerged to cater to different needs. And, coming across The Skin Story's sunscreen mousse seemed like the answer to a non-greasy weightless sun protection formula. Here's all about the skincare product and how it served me.

Information What is a mousse?

Mousse is a whipped foundation that is light and provides a natural-looking, non-greasy finish. It is suitable for oily skin as it provides a matte finish by effectively concealing wrinkles, fine lines, and pores.

About Claims of the product

The SPF 15 formula vouches to protect you from sun damage and UVA and UVB rays by blending in seamlessly. The sunscreen mousse claims to be suitable for all skin types without leaving a white cast behind like many sunscreens tend to do. It can also be applied instantly before stepping out in the sun. You don't have to wait for 30 minutes.

Ingredients What does the sunscreen mousse contain?

The three main ingredients are zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, and vitamin E. Zinc oxide is a mineral sunscreen that scatters, reflects, and absorbs harmful UV rays. Titanium dioxide, also a mineral sunscreen, spreads easily on the skin, leaving a light and dry after-feel with a tinge of whitening. Vitamin E protects proteins like collagen, keratin, and elastin, thereby keeping the skin soft and healthy.

Price and application Shelf life and how to use the mousse

The shelf life of the cruelty-free, vegan, and non-toxic product is 24 months. Priced at Rs. 849, it comes in a 40gm tub nestled in a box. Apply little dots of the mousse on your face. Use a beauty sponge or your fingers to blend it into your skin. To soften the look, you can lightly press a damp makeup sponge on your skin.

Performance Experience of using the sunscreen mousse

The mousse does feel light on the face and also conceals fine lines giving your face a firmer look. However, it leaves behind a disturbing white cast that is difficult to get rid of. As for the sunscreen formula, it is SPF 15, much less than the dermatologist-recommended SPF 30, which blocks 97% of UVB rays. You have to re-apply frequently if you're outdoors.

Verdict To use or not to use?

If you have a much lighter complexion, it would serve as a perfect makeup base. It is light, fast absorbing, and will not give you a cakey look on wearing makeup. This mousse is great for people with oily skin but beware of the unpleasant white cast. There's no harm in giving it a try; it may suit your skin well, after all.