5 things to bring home from your Singapore trip

Traveling to Singapore? Check out these souvenirs that you must get home.

Singapore is one of the world's most-loved tourist destinations. It exhibits a colorful identity with its lip-smacking traditional food, gorgeous artifacts, and scenic landscapes. That said, buying a souvenir or two that depict its warm and welcoming multi-ethnic culture goes without saying. Here are five things you must get home from your trip to Singapore that will keep you hooked on its charm.

Lion city Merlion miniature items

Merlion is the official mascot of Singapore and the very reason for its erstwhile name "Singapura." It's so popular that one can't say they have been to this beautiful country unless they have seen the gigantic statue of Merlion. That said, you should definitely get your hands on its mini versions like a Merlion clock, showpiece, ashtray, coaster, and snow globe.

An iconic gift RISIS orchid

RISIS orchid dates back to the 1960s and is counted as a precious traditional Singaporean gift you can give to someone. It is a fresh orchid that is preserved in a coat of copper, nickel, and 24-karat pure gold. This delicate item captures Singapore's unmatched beauty and its rich Asian heritage. From brooches to neckpieces, the elegant RISIS orchid is available in multiple forms.

Delicious snack Bak Kwa

Talk of the most scrumptious snacks in Singapore, and you will surely stumble upon Bak Kwa. It is barbecued pork that's marinated with sugar and grilled over charcoal. This sweet and savory offering is widely eaten and gifted to people during festivities like the Chinese New Year. There are many local stores that offer this fragrant dried meat, so do get some for home.

Flavorful concoction Singapore Sling

Singapore Sling is a gin-based cocktail with delicious tropical flavors. It was invented in the 1900s by a bartender at Raffles Hotel and is considered the national drink of this idyllic city-state. Initially, this beverage featured ingredients like orange, lime, pineapple, cherry brandy, and gin. However, it follows many recipes today. You can get the Singapore Sling in a bottle at Raffles Hotel.

'Spread' some love Kaya jam and Laksa paste

Kaya is a jam made with coconut milk, eggs, sugar, and pandan leaves. It is so popular and appetizing that you can easily find its bottles at local stores. Singaporeans love having Kaya toasts for breakfast. Laksa paste is another famous offering that has the perfect balance of prawn paste, lemongrass, laksa leaves, and coconut milk. Its ready-to-cook paste bottles are also easily available.