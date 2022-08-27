Lifestyle

Here are 5 bedtime teas that help you sleep better

Bid adieu to your sleep troubles with these five bedtime teas.

Have you been struggling to get a sound sleep lately? While it is advised to sleep for seven to eight hours daily, there are nights when it rather becomes a daunting task. However, there are certain tea variants that can help you sleep like a baby. So, the next time your mind doesn't stop chattering, instead of popping pills, drink these soporific teas.

Rich in apigenin Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea tastes floral and is known for its many health benefits. This herbal tea is made from chamomile, a plant that is rich in sedative properties. The presence of an antioxidant called apigenin helps in relaxing nerves and inducing sleep. Hence, drinking it right before you hit the sack can help you get rid of your sleep woes.

For easy nights Lavender tea

Lavender tea is made by brewing the buds of the lavender flower in water. Research shows this purple beverage promotes relaxation and helps you sleep faster. If you are unable to fall asleep because of depression or anxiety symptoms, sipping on lavender tea before bedtime can actually calm you down. In fact, its soothing aroma also plays a vital role in helping you sleep.

Ancient Lemon balm tea

Here's another fantastic herbal tea that you can sip on for the times you feel sleepless. In fact, lemon balm is considered a calming herb that has been in use since the Middle Ages to promote sleep. It also helps you ease symptoms of anxiety caused due to insomnia. Moreover, it relaxes the brain by managing gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a type of neurotransmitter.

Sleep 'passionately' Passionflower tea

Passionflower has been long been studied for its incredible health benefits. According to multiple studies, passionflower-infused teas, tonics, syrups, and tinctures can act as a natural sedative and even help release anxiety. Separately, another research showcased that 41 people who drank one cup (237 ml) of passionflower tea per day for a week found their sleep quality improved significantly.

Sedative effects Magnolia tea

Magnolia tea is made using dried bucks, buds, and stems of the magnolia plant. The plant contains honokiol and magnolol, two compounds that are known for their sedative effects. Some animal studies have found that these compounds can help induce sleep, improve its quality, and decrease insomnia. Additionally, its anxiolytic properties also help in lowering symptoms of depression and anxiety.