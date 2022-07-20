Lifestyle

Try these inflight hacks, and thank us later!

Flying can be quite hectic and overwhelming. Air travel can also be very complicated for fliers with new post-pandemic rules, especially if you are taking an international flight. We've already shared some airport hacks for smooth travel earlier, now it is time to make your flying experience better. Although you can't completely shake off jet lag, these hacks will make flying more pleasant.

Free upgrade Boarding gate hack

Arrive early at your boarding gate and if this flight isn't that urgent for you, let the staff know that you can volunteer to leave your seat in case it's overbooked. You might actually help someone in desperate need of that flight. You'll also get benefits like free food or an upgrade to a business class seat when you're put on the next flight.

Empty row Booking seats

If traveling as a couple, book the window and the aisle seat. If you're lucky, the middle seat will be empty, and you'll have the whole row to yourself. In case someone does book the seat, they'll gladly switch with you since you're a couple. If you're a tall person in need of more legroom, consider booking seats by the emergency exit.

Water Avoid inconveniences

Always store your carry-on luggage right over your seat or on the opposite side, but never behind your seat. If you do store it behind, you'd have to wait for others to de-board to unload your luggage. Chew gum during take-off and landing to avoid pain in the ear. Also, to avoid jet lag drink plenty of water, and refrain from alcohol.

Towel hack For convenient travel

Carry a towel or a bulky shawl with you to your seat, and wear it around your neck tucking the ends under your arms to create a makeshift pillow! You can also use the towel/shawl to stack behind your lower back for extra support as sitting through long flights is uncomfortable. Remember to set your phone and watch to the local time before de-boarding.

Bonus! Booking for the right airport

"Book the cheapest flight to your destination." We all know that! But what many don't consider is that some cities and states across the world have multiple airports. If traveling to your destination airport is expensive, try booking a ticket to any other nearest airport. Traveling to your destination there by bus, train, or cab will save you money.