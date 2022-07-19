Lifestyle

5 national parks in Himachal Pradesh that shutterbugs must visit

Jul 19, 2022

Entry fee for the national parks is nominal (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Himachal Pradesh is every traveler's paradise. The state has something for everyone: peace seekers, those on a spiritual retreat, adventurous souls, and touristy individuals. This Himalayan state is also home to several national parks, a point of interest for wildlife enthusiasts and photographers. Did you know you could visit all these parks with practically no entrance fees? Check them out here.

Kullu Great Himalayan National Park

The Great Himalayan National Park, located in the Kullu region in Himachal Pradesh, is one of the best and largest national parks in the state. In 2014, the park received the status of a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its contribution to biodiversity conservation. It is home to over 375 species of fauna, such as snow leopard, blue sheep, and Himalayan tahr.

Cold Desert Pin Valley National Park

The Pin Valley National Park is a lush landscape in Lahaul and Spiti district. Being part of Cold Desert (biosphere reserve), the elevation of the park ranges from 3,500 meters to over 6,000 meters. This park was established in 1958 and is open to tourists with zero entry fee. This National Park is home to endangered animals like snow leopard and Siberian ibex.

Rare mammals Inderkilla National Park

Established in 2010, Inderkilla National Park is located in the Kullu district, just 46 kilometers away from the airport. Home to rare mammals and hundreds of species of birds, this park is spread over 104 square kilometers. There is no entry fee, and while hiking through the forests here, you may spot numerous beautiful birds and some of the endangered animals.

#4 Simbalbara National Park

Also known as Col. Sher Jung National Park, Simbalbara National Park is located in the Paonta Valley of Sirmour District, bordering Haryana. This park houses goral, chittal, sambar, spotted deer, Himalayan black bear, Hanuman langurs, and Indian muntjacs, among many other animals. The nearest airport, Chandigarh, is situated about 87 kilometers away. October to November is the best time to visit the place.

#5 Khirganga National Park

About 50 kilometers away from the Kullu airport, the Khirganga National Park is perched at an elevation of around 5,500 meters. Established in 2010, it is a must-visit during your trip to Himachal Pradesh. The park shares a boundary with the north of the Great Himalayan National Park. Travelers can visit this National Park during the Khirganga trek to the hot springs.