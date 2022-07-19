Lifestyle

Do these 5 yoga asanas to healthify your heart

Written by Sneha Das Jul 19, 2022, 03:33 pm 2 min read

These yoga asanas will help reduce stress and strengthen your cardiovascular health.

Your heart health is vital to living a healthy and happy life. Depression, anxiety, stress, unhealthy diet habits, and irregular sleeping schedules can affect your heart health and increase the risk of strokes and heart attacks. Add yoga to your everyday routine to healthify your heart and also improve your overall physical and mental health. Check out these five yoga asanas.

Opens up chest muscles Gomukhasana or cow face pose

Gomukhasana opens up your chest muscles, which prevents the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Sit and bend your knees. Keep your right knee over your left knee holding your legs close to your buttocks. Take your left arm behind and bend your elbow. Take your right arm overhead and interlock the fingers of both hands. Hold for 30 seconds and repeat on the other side.

Heart health Tadasana or mountain pose

Tadasana is one of the easiest forms of yoga that takes care of your heart health and strengthens your lower back. Stand with your back straight and feet together. Raise your arms above your head, bring your palms together and interlock them. Inhale, stretch your arms upward and raise your heel off the floor. Hold for 10 seconds and breath out.

Blood circulation Vrikshasana or tree pose

Vrikshasana helps to improve your blood circulation and enhance your balance and poise. Stand straight, bring both arms in front of your chest, and join your palms. Stretch your arms upward and bend your right knee with the sole of your right foot on the left thigh's interior. Keep your left leg straight and hold for 10-20 seconds. Repeat on the other side.

Reduces stress Bhujangasana or cobra pose

Bhujangasana not only improves your cardiovascular health but also strengthens your spine and abdomen and reduces stress and fatigue. Lie down on your stomach and stretch your legs out with your elbows placed on the sides. Lift your head and chest up, press your toes onto the floor and make sure your elbows have your body weight. Hold for a few seconds and relax.

Spiritual awakening Savasana or corpse pose

Savasana helps to calm your central nervous system, lowers stress and blood pressure, and promotes spiritual awakening. The slow deep breathing technique in savasana helps to lower your heart rate and lets your heart rest. Lie down on your back with arms on the side and legs stretched out. Close your eyes, relax, and breathe slowly and deeply. Hold for five to 15 minutes.