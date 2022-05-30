Lifestyle

5 beauty benefits of buttermilk

5 beauty benefits of buttermilk

Written by Lahari Basu May 30, 2022, 05:39 pm 2 min read

Buttermilk works incredibly well when applied to the skin or the hair(Photo credit: Rawpixel)

Buttermilk is a highly versatile ingredient. You might think that it is nutritious only for your internal health. But you would be surprised to know that it packs immense beauty benefits as well. There are several face and hair masks that you can make with buttermilk to get nourished and beautiful skin and mane. Here are some of the benefits of buttermilk.

#1 Boosts hair growth

Buttermilk contains proteins that deeply nourish hair and boost hair growth. The moisturizing properties of buttermilk improve the health of your hair. It hydrates the scalp and reduces flakiness and dandruff-related problems for those prone to dandruff. Make a paste with gram flour, buttermilk, and olive oil and apply to treat dandruff. The hydrating power of buttermilk reduces the dryness and roughness of hair.

#2 Reduces pimples

Buttermilk cleanses impurities on the surface of the skin as well as in the pores. It is known to remove dead skin cells and control bacterial growth. Buttermilk, being a product of yogurt, is rich in probiotics that are highly beneficial for the skin. Probiotics can restore the skin's protective function by repairing its microbiome. When this happens, your skin automatically looks healthy.

#3 Glowing skin

If you are in search of a natural moisturizer, then look no further. Buttermilk is a great hydrant and will leave you looking radiant. It is also a natural astringent, and its acidic nature contributes to making it a perfect natural skin toner. Make a paste with buttermilk, gram flour, cucumber juice, and turmeric powder and apply to your face. Rinse after 15 minutes.

#4 Anti-aging properties

This magical drink will also help you look younger. Buttermilk is rich in antioxidants that neutralize free radicals. Since it is an excellent moisturizer, it keeps your skin nourished and delays aging in dry skin. It can reduce skin discoloration and wrinkles when used regularly. Apply a paste of oatmeal and buttermilk to your face. Rinse after 15 minutes.

#5 Reduces suntan

If you are looking to get rid of that tan and sunburn you got on your Goa holiday, then drop the packaged scrubs and pick up a cup of buttermilk. When used with aloe vera, buttermilk soothes and hydrates the sunburnt skin. Apply buttermilk to the suntanned area and massage gently to experience a soothing effect and heal the skin.