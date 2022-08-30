Lifestyle

5 best food items for glowing skin

Written by Sneha Das Aug 30, 2022, 01:59 pm 2 min read

These offerings can make your skin healthy, radiant, and glowing.

Who doesn't want naturally glowing and flawless skin that looks great even without makeup, right? To flaunt good and healthy skin, you don't need to spend a fortune on cosmetics but just need to stick to a daily skincare routine and eat the right food that offers nutrition to your skin. Here are the five best food items to achieve healthy and glowing skin.

Healthy fats Avocados

Packed with healthy fats and other essential vitamins and minerals, avocados are not only great for your overall health but also help maintain your skin quality. Healthy fats keep your skin moisturized and flexible. Vitamins E and C in avocados protect your skin from oxidative damage, usually caused by the environment. It also contains compounds that protect your skin from sun damage.

Rich in carotenoids Tomatoes

Rich in vitamin C and other essential carotenoids, tomatoes are great for maintaining your skin health. The phytochemical called lycopene found in tomatoes helps boost collagen strength and eliminates skin-aging free radicals by fighting off the oxidative effects of UV rays. They also prevent wrinkles on your skin. You can pair tomatoes with a source of fat to increase the absorption of carotenoids.

Fatty acids Walnuts

High in essential nutrients and fatty acids like omega-3 and omega-6, walnuts help reduce inflammation in the body, making your skin to function properly and stay healthy. Omega-3 fatty acids also give relief from eczema rashes. It contains zinc which helps in wound healing and combating inflammation and bacteria. Walnuts also contain small amounts of vitamin E, protein, and selenium.

Contains beta carotene Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes contain an essential plant nutrient called beta carotene which functions as provitamin A and can be converted into vitamin A in the body. Beta carotene acts as a natural sunblock and protects your skin cells from sun exposure, thereby preventing dry wrinkled skin, sunburns, and cell death. Beta carotene also gives a warm orange tinge to the skin, offering a healthy appearance.

Rich in cocoa Dark chocolate

Dark chocolates are rich in cocoa which is great for your skin. The antioxidants in dark chocolate called flavanols offer sun protection, improve wrinkles, stimulate blood flow, offer hydration, and reduce skin roughness. According to a study, participants who consumed high-antioxidant cocoa powder for six-12 weeks daily experienced thicker and more hydrated skin which was less sensitive to sunburn and less rough and scaly.