5 homemade foot scrubs

Written by Sneha Das May 19, 2022

These natural foot scrubs are safe for all skin types.

Our feet go through a lot every day and it is important to pamper them with moisturizing ingredients to reveal soft, supple, and smooth feet. Regularly exfoliate your feet with hydrating scrubs to soothe cracked heels, calluses, or dry feet. Instead of investing in chemically-packed scrubs available on the market, try these five homemade and natural scrubs to keep your feet nourished and soft.

This salt and coconut oil foot scrub is extremely effective against cracked heals and rejuvenates your feet. Packed with anti-inflammatory properties, coconut oil heals skin diseases and nourishes your skin while salt removes dead skin layers. Mix Epsom salt with coconut oil, three-four drops of any essential oil, and vitamin E oil. Gently scrub your feet with it for 20 minutes before washing off.

This coffee and brown sugar scrub will remove the dead skin cells and make your feet clean, soft, and smooth. Caffeine also helps to boost blood flow in your foot. Warm some coconut oil and mix it with ground coffee, vanilla extract, and brown sugar. Massage the mixture all over your feet for at least 15-20 minutes and then wipe clean.

This honey and lemon foot scrub will exfoliate and moisturize your feet and brighten and lighten them in no time. You can use this scrub before bedtime. Mix Epsom salt, coconut oil, and sugar. Add some honey and five drops of fresh lemon juice and mix well. Apply it to your feet and massage gently for a few minutes before washing it off.

Packed with vitamin C, pineapple will exfoliate your feet and eliminate the dead skin layers. Yogurt will moisturize your feet and make them bright and healthy-looking. Crush chopped pineapple in a blender. Mix yogurt and sugar and add the crushed pineapple to it. Scrub your feet with this mixture for 10 minutes. Wait for another 10 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

If you are suffering from dry and itchy skin on the feet, this oatmeal scrub is the perfect choice for you. The coarse texture of oatmeal will gently remove your dead skin cells and also soothe minor rashes and skin diseases. Mix oatmeal with baking soda and water to form a thick paste. Massage for 10 minutes before washing it off.