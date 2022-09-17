Lifestyle

Top 5 health benefits of hemp seeds to know about

Written by Sneha Das Sep 17, 2022, 12:49 pm 2 min read

Hemp seeds are rich in antioxidants, fiber, and protein.

Considered a superfood, hemp seeds are extracted from the Cannabis sativa plant and are packed with multiple nutrients. Rich in essential antioxidants, fiber, protein, and healthy fatty acids, these small brown seeds improve heart, skin, and joint health. They also give relief from symptoms of menopause, PMS, and many digestive issues. Here are five health benefits of hemp seeds that you should know about.

So hearty Hemp seeds reduce risk of heart diseases

Rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, hemp seeds help in preventing the risk of heart ailments. The presence of high amounts of the amino acid arginine in these seeds helps produce nitric oxide in the body. Nitric oxide is essential for artery and vein dilation and helps the blood vessels relax, which results in lowered blood pressure and reduced risk of heart diseases.

Skin health Gives relief from skin disorders

Packed with anti-inflammatory properties and some polyunsaturated and essential fatty acids, hemp seeds can give relief from several skin disorders like eczema. According to studies, people with eczema who used hemp seed oil experienced reduced skin itchiness, and their dry skin problems were gone. The high content of omega-3 fatty acids in hemp seeds can also give relief from acne and atopic dermatitis.

Good for gut Promotes digestion

Packed with both soluble and insoluble fiber, hemp seeds are great for your digestive health and prevent the risk of gastrointestinal disorders. The insoluble fiber in these seeds adds bulk to your stool and stimulates effective bowel function, thereby reducing the risk of constipation. They also help slow down glucose absorption, reduce spikes in blood sugar levels, and regulate cholesterol levels.

Get fit Helps in weight loss

If you are trying to lose weight naturally, hemp seeds can help you achieve your target. Packed with fiber and dietary fats, these seeds will keep you full for a longer time, thereby preventing unhealthy snacking. They help repress your appetite and inhibit the release of ghrelin, a hunger hormone. The fiber in these seeds also increases the absorption of nutrients.

PMS and menopause Reduces symptoms of PMS and menopause

Premenstrual syndrome or PMS is quite common in women. The PMS symptoms are usually caused by sensitivity to a hormone called prolactin. Hemp seeds contain gamma-linolenic acid that produces prostaglandin E1, which in turn helps reduce the effects of prolactin. According to studies, hemp seeds are also effective in regulating hormone imbalances and inflammation that are associated with menopause.