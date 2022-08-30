Lifestyle

5 health benefits of African pear you must know about

Written by Sneha Das Aug 30, 2022, 04:45 pm 3 min read

African pear is loaded with several health benefits.

A native fruit of Africa, bush or African pear is a seasonal fruit that is mainly found in southeast Nigeria. The fruit has a purple skin that covers a green pulp containing a firm seed. Traditionally, it's either served boiled or roasted with fresh corn. The fruit is loaded with antioxidants, minerals, fibers, carbohydrates, and vitamins. Here are five of its many benefits.

Immune system Boosts your immunity

Packed with Vitamin C and other essential minerals that act as antioxidants, African pear helps to strengthen your immune system and enables it to fight against several infections. The greenish pulp and the purple skin of the fruit contain essential antioxidants called carotenoids that help prevent diseases like cancer, diabetes, and heart diseases. The leaves also contain flavonoids that fight against free radical damage.

So hearty Protects your heart health

African pear is packed with saturated and unsaturated fatty acids that are great for your heart health. It also contains healthy fats and high levels of potassium that help prevent cardiovascular disease. These fruits have tiny clustered seeds enclosed by mesocarp that reduces blood pressure and prevents the risk of stroke. It is recommended to eat an African pear daily to prevent heart disease.

Skin health Gives you healthy and glowing skin

Packed with antioxidants like Vitamin C and healthy fats, African pears are excellent for your skin. These fruits reduce blemishes, promote skin regeneration, prevent aging and make your skin radiant and glowing. The green-colored part contains nutrient-rich oils while the purple flesh can treat skin diseases like craw-craw, ringworm, etc. These fruits also prevent cell damage from free radicals and give you smooth skin.

Rich in calcium Strengthens teeth and bones

Rich in high amounts of calcium and phosphorus, African pear is extremely healthy for your bones and teeth. Calcium helps to strengthen your bones and immune system, and promotes muscle contraction and blood clotting. The presence of phosphorus also ensures the formation and maintenance of healthy bones in both adults and children. African pear is also well-known to prevent bone pain and stiff joint.

Digestive issues Prevents constipation

If you are someone who suffers from constipation problems, then consider including African pear in your everyday diet to get relief from it. These hypoallergic fruits are loaded with soluble fiber content that helps in normal bowel movement by adding bulk to stool. The fiber also contains lignin, pectin, and cellulose that prevent the action of digestive enzymes. Pectin also helps to control diarrhea.