5 health benefits of Brahmi: The Ayurvedic medicinal herb

Written by Sneha Das Aug 31, 2022

Brahmi is an Ayurvedic medicinal herb loaded with essential nutrients.

Popularly used by Ayurveda practitioners in India, Brahmi or Bacopa monnieri is a medicinal herb that has soft stems bearing bright green oval leaves and little white flowers. The herb offers lots of health benefits including alleviating stress and anxiety, improving memory, boosting brain function, and treating epilepsy. Here are the five health benefits of this therapeutic herb that you must know about.

Goodbye, stress! Helps to reduce stress and anxiety

Considered an adaptogenic herb, Brahmi helps increase your body's resistance to stress and prevents anxiety, depression, and associated symptoms. In ancient times, Ayurvedic practitioners used it as a nerve tonic to help people calm down. Brahmi reduces the levels of cortisol, the stress hormone. In fact, it counteracts the effects of stress by regulating the hormones involved with the stress response.

For healthy mind Boosts brain function

As per research, Brahmi acts as a memory booster and is effective in enhancing brain function. According to a study, 46 adults who had 300 mg of Brahmi daily experienced improvement in the learning rate, memory, and speed of processing visual information. Brahmi is also effective and neuroprotective in Alzheimer's and other cognitive disorders. It helps in enhancing both short-term and long-term memory.

For healthy heart Reduces blood pressure levels

High blood pressure places strain on your heart and blood vessels, increasing the risk of various cardiovascular diseases like a heart attack or stroke. According to research, Brahmi helps maintain your blood pressure and prevent heart ailments. A study shows Brahmi reduced both systolic and diastolic blood pressure by releasing nitric oxide which helps dilate blood vessels.

Sleep like a baby Treats insomina

If you are finding it difficult to sleep every night, then you are probably suffering from insomnia. Brahmi is extremely effective in treating insomnia and can help you get a good night's sleep. It calms emotional turbulence and improves blood circulation, making you feel relaxed. You can have a cup of Brahmi tea during bedtime to score a peaceful sleep.

Let's "hair" it Great for your hair

Apart from your overall health, Brahmi is also great for your hair as it prevents dandruff. Well-known for its nourishing properties, Brahmi oil strengthens your hair, treats a dry scalp, and prevents hair fall problems. The antioxidants in Brahmi help in rejuvenating your scalp and promote the regeneration of healthy hair. Brahmi oil also treats scalp itchiness and prevents the formation of split ends.