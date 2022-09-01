Lifestyle

5 health benefits of moringa you must know about

Moringa leaves are packed with essential nutrients that take care of your overall health.

Also called the drumstick tree, moringa or moringa oleifera is a large tree native to North India. The parts of this tree are used for preparing traditional herbal medicines and their leaves and pods are commonly eaten in parts of India and Africa. Moringa is rich in bioactive plant compounds and healthy antioxidants. Here are the five health benefits of moringa.

Heart health Lowers cholesterol levels

High cholesterol levels can increase the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases like heart attacks and strokes. Moringa leaves are extremely beneficial in lowering cholesterol levels and protecting against the risk of heart diseases. They help in lipid control and prevent the formation of plaque in the arteries. You can consume moringa water or tea regularly to keep heart diseases at bay.

Blood sugar levels Reduces blood sugar levels

High blood sugar levels can lead to a lot of health problems including type-2 diabetes Packed with plant compounds called isothiocyanates, moringa leaves are an excellent remedy for stabilizing your blood sugar levels and preventing the risk of developing diabetes. According to a study, six people with diabetes who added 50 grams of moringa leaves to their meals experienced reduced blood sugar by 21%.

Digestive health Great for your stomach

If you are suffering from digestive issues, then try including moringa water in your daily diet to get some relief. Highly effective against digestive disorders, moringa leaves can give relief from constipation, gas, bloating, gastritis, and ulcerative colitis. Packed with vitamin B, antibiotic and anti-microbial properties, moringa leaves suppress the inflammatory enzymes, thereby preventing the risk of acid reflux in the body.

Skin and hair health Excellent for skin and hair health

Packed with essential nutrients and antioxidants, moringa leaves are highly beneficial for your hair and skin health. The antioxidants in these leaves reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, making your skin supple. They are great for acne-prone skin and improve your overall skin tone and texture. They also reduce dandruff, strengthen hair follicles, and make your hair shiny, bouncy, and smooth.

Nervous system Protects your nervous system

Moringa leaves work as neuro-enhancers and can protect you from several nervous disorders. The high amounts of vitamins E and C in these leaves help support your brain health, prevent neural degeneration, and improve your brain function. They also stabilize the production of neurotransmitters like dopamine, serotonin, and noradrenalin which are great for your memory, stimulus-response, and mood.