5 Dengue prevention tips you must follow

Written by Anujj Trehaan Expert opinion by Dr Akanksha Saxena Aug 04, 2022, 06:29 pm 3 min read

Prevent yourself from getting Dengue as you abide by these five tips.

Dengue is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which bites humans during the daytime, as opposed to the malaria-spreading mosquitoes that attack at night. It is a myth that you only get dengue once. Those who are infected again may experience worse symptoms. As prevention is better than cure, here are five things to follow to safeguard yourself from this deadly disease.

The onset of monsoon in urban areas brings with it the breeding season of mosquitoes and the viral disease Dengue.

Mosquitoes that carry the virus belong to the Aedes species that breed in dirty stagnant water.

Dengue can be prevented if stagnant water is drained and anti-mosquito measures such as nets, insecticide sprays, and mosquito repellents are adopted to prevent the infective bite.

The right investment Apply mosquito repellents

There are a host of mosquito repellent ointments available in the market. It is advised that one should not apply these creams more than three times a day. Apart from creams, you may affix mosquito patches on the back of your clothing. They can last for up to three days. Repellent bands and mosquito wipes are also quite effective, especially for kids.

Shoo them away Use mosquito deterrents

Make a habit of cleaning your home with mosquito deterrent solutions. If unavailable, you can simply add a drop of lemongrass or citronella to the water that you use to clean your floors.. There are some electronic mosquito deterrents as well, the vapors of which keep mosquitoes away. Sticking cloves in oranges and lemons is also helpful in keeping flies and mosquitoes away.

Be vigilant Destroy breeding grounds

Dengue-spreading mosquitoes usually inhabit areas that are dirty and wet. If you have a swimming pool or a cooler that is not cleaned every day, it's best to empty it. Ensure that there is no collection of dirt and water in or around your home. Change the water of your aquarium and vases regularly. Don't keep your utensils and floor unwashed and untidy.

Covered clothing Not the season to show some skin!

It is seminal to wear proper clothing during the mosquito season. Wear covered clothing, like full trousers and long-sleeved shirts. The less you expose your skin, the better. In fact, you should also try to wear light color clothing as it won't attract mosquitoes to you. It's best to sleep in rooms that are air-conditioned and have windows covered with mosquito nets.

Let some sun in Make your home unfit for mosquitoes

Dengue-transmitting insects usually breed in places that are dark and small. Make sure you let some sunshine stream through the windows of your home all day. Shut them during the evening when it gets dark. If you have indoor plants, move them out during the mosquito season. Research backs that a majority of breeding happens in potted plants.