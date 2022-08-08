Lifestyle

5 types of popcorn you can make at home

These popcorn recipes are delicious and easy to make at home.

One of the best low-calorie snacks, popcorn is high in fiber content and often a preferable item to consume while on a weight loss diet. High in nutrients and antioxidants, it is diabetic-friendly. This gluten-free snack has anti-cancer properties as well. Though air-popped popcorn is the healthiest, you can make some delicious varieties by adding more flavor (at the cost of making them unhealthy).

Candy-like texture Caramel popcorn

Saute corn kernels, butter, and salt in a pressure cooker. Cover without whistle for five minutes, let it pop, and keep aside. Combine butter, corn syrup, and brown sugar in a saucepan and simmer for five minutes. Add vanilla extract, salt, and baking soda and mix well. Pour over the popped popcorn, mix well and bake for 40 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes.

Rose-flavored popcorn Rose popcorn

Pressure-cook the popcorn with butter for two-three minutes and keep it aside. Heat milk, a little salt, and corn syrup in a pan for two minutes. Add sugar, and boil. Add rose essence, and red food color, mix well and cook for one minute. Coat the popcorn with the mixture and spread it out on a tray lined with parchment paper. And it's ready!

Chocolate flavor Chocolate popcorn

Pressure-cook the corn kernels in some oil for a few minutes to let them pop. After the popping sound stops, turn off the flame and keep the popcorn aside. Saute butter, brown sugar, and cocoa powder in a saucepan. Add choco chips, and cook for two minutes, until it bubbles up. Add this sauce over the popcorn and toss well. Enjoy!

Tangy and spicy Lemon and pepper popcorn

This popcorn combines a tangy lemon flavor with a spicy peppery taste that makes it a hit on movie nights. First, prepare the popcorn in a microwave and transfer it to a bowl. Mix together lemon zest, crushed black pepper, and amchoor powder. Add this mixture to the popcorn and toss well. Drizzle some lemon juice, garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve.

Spicy Spicy coriander popcorn

Heat butter in a pressure cooker, add corn kernels and let them pop for four-five minutes. Turn off the flame and keep it aside. Heat olive oil in a microwave along with salt, coriander seeds, crushed red pepper flakes and garlic powder. Toss the popped popcorn with the olive oil mixture. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve immediately.