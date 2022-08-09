Lifestyle

National Rice Pudding Day 2022: Check out 5 must-try recipes

National Rice Pudding Day 2022: Check out 5 must-try recipes

Written by Sneha Das Aug 09, 2022, 12:24 pm 2 min read

These rice pudding dishes are delicious and easy to make.

If a bowl of chilly kheer warms your heart, this is the day to indulge. On August 9, National Rice Pudding Day celebrates the creamy and rich dessert, that is traditionally made with sugar, milk, and rice. The decadent dessert was considered to have medicinal properties until the 1800s. Check out five mouth-watering rice pudding recipes you can easily prepare at home.

Bengali delicacy Nolen gurer payesh

This rice pudding, which can make any Bengali heart melt, is infused with the rich flavor of nolen gur (liquid date jaggery). Boil milk, add washed and soaked rice, and stir every six-seven minutes. Add the nolen gur and condensed milk and cook for a few minutes. Roast some almonds and cashews in ghee. Crush them roughly and add to the payesh. Serve chilled.

Ayurveda Mango kheer

Rice pudding is known as kheer in northern India and is considered one of the oldest inventions of Ayurveda. Boil milk, add coarsely ground rice, and let it boil until the milk slightly thickens. Add sugar, and cardamom powder and mix well. Let the kheer mixture cool, add mango puree, and mix well. Garnish with chopped mango cubes and serve.

South Indian rice pudding Arisi Tengai payasam

In the south Indian states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, rice pudding is known as payasam and is traditionally prepared with coconut milk over dairy milk. Soak poppy seeds and rice separately for three hours. Grind them together with water and freshly grated coconut. Stir this mixture in a pan. Add jaggery and keep stirring. Sprinkle powdered cardamom powder, garnish with raisins and serve.

Middle eastern dish Lebanese rice pudding

Lebanese rice pudding or Riz Bi Haleeb uses rose water to add a sweet aroma to the dish. Add water and rice to a large pot and cook the rice well until the water gets absorbed. Add milk and sugar and cook until the milk thickens and gets a pudding-like consistency. Sprinkle some rose water over the pudding, and serve chilled.

Western dish Vanilla rice pudding

Add milk to a saucepan along with vanilla extract and stir well. Once the milk starts to simmer and steam, skim off and discard any skin. Add rice, stir gently, and cook for eight minutes. Cover the pot for five-seven minutes, but stir occasionally. Cook for 10 more minutes. Add lemon zest, sugar, and salt and stir gently. Sprinkle cinnamon powder and serve chilled.