National Book Lovers Day: Libraries you probably didn't know exist

Aug 09, 2022

Today is the National Book Lovers Day in the US and the bookworms in us can't keep calm!

August 9 marks National Book Lovers Day in the US and bibliophiles around the world celebrate it by escaping into the world of stories. This day appreciates literature in any form - paperback, hardcover, and digital. Did you know that besides conventional libraries, there are more diverse concepts that exist to spread the joy of reading? Bookworms, here's everything you need to know.

Books on-the-go Mobile libraries

Mobile library is a new yet a popular concept wherein a bus-cum-library roams around town and makes multiple stops for readers to hop in and choose books. These vehicular libraries are replete with thousands of books from different genres, authors, and publishers. You can simply borrow a book or two and return them when the library makes its next stop near you.

Build your collection Book gifting chain

Book gifting chain is a craze. You get an email or an invite asking you to buy a book and send it to a stranger on the list. You add your name at the bottom of the list and invite six other people. Thus, you send one and receive six books for free! You can build your network and collection with this incredible practice.

Listen up Human libraries

A human library is pretty much like a conventional setup where people go and check out books. However, the only difference here is that books are actually people! Volunteers (human books) share their real-life stories with "readers". From alcohol abuse to ADHD, there are multiple titles. It is a concept that dates back to 2000 and is now followed in more than 80 countries.

Book and coffee Book cafes

Do you love to snuggle up with a cup of coffee and your favorite book? Well, then book cafes are a godsend for you. There are a host of book cafes around the world that offer a serene space with a fascinating collection of books for you to read. These unite bibliophiles of all sorts under one roof, with their eternal love for coffee.

Celebration of books Traditions around the world

National Book Lovers Day is all about books and knowledge. People celebrate this occasion by taking advantage of great discounts on paperback editions or going on a book haul. People also take up writing or reading new books and exploring new genres. Some donate their collection and urge people to develop a habit of reading. Several authors and publishers host Q&A sessions.