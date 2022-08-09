Lifestyle

Ikigai: The Japanese way of living a long life!

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 09, 2022

Ikigai is the secret to live a happy and a long life. as practiced by the Japanese for years!

Life, as it happens, is a beautiful and precious gift. However, in the constant rat race of the modern world, most of us are only hanging between our day jobs, skipping on what we absolutely enjoy. Perhaps, it is time to adopt Ikigai, a Japanese concept that instills in us everything we need to find our purpose. Here's all you need to know.

Full of passion What is Ikigai?

Ikigai is a Japanese concept that refers to something that gives us a reason to live. "Iki" means life or alive, whereas "kai" means effect, result, or worth. It's the motivating force that causes a person to jump out of bed in the morning and gets them excited to live the day. It can be your passion, mission, profession, vocation, talent, or drive.

Information The 10 rules of Ikigai

Stay active, don't retire. Take it slow, hurrying is inversely proportional to quality of life. Never fill your stomach while eating. Get in shape and exercise. Live in the moment. Reconnect with nature. Surround yourself with good friends. Smile. Give thanks. Follow your Ikigai.

Secret to long life A mind-boggling research on Ikigai in Kyotango

In 2017, a TV show named Takeshi no katei no igaku teamed up with a group of scientists to conduct research in Kyotango - a town in Kyoto, known for its huge population of centenarians. Blood tests and other health scans were done on seven elderly people. All of them had high figures of DHEA - the "longevity hormone." How come? They practice Ikigai.

High life-expectancy Where is Ikigai practiced?

Ikigai is also practiced in Okinawa located to the south of mainland Japan, and home to the world's longest-living people. Apart from good weather, diet, and low-stress levels, the main reason for people living more than 100 years is Ikigai! Various books giving examples of Okinawa have talked about how this ancient philosophy should be practiced by all for a more joyous life.

Live longer & happier Why is Ikigai so important?

In data released by the United Nations, Japan ranks second in the world for life expectancy. The Japanese say that it has a lot to do with Ikigai, which can help you design your lifestyle in a healthy way. It can also help you make and maintain strong connections at work. Additionally, one can also achieve a balance between work and hobby.

Make a habit Steps to discover your Ikigai

Start with writing at least 10 activities you spend most of the time on in a day. Once written, ask yourself if these activities add a purpose to your life. Also ask if this is what you love doing, if this is something the world needs, if you're good at it, and if you can be paid for it. Your Ikigai can change anytime.