Get these 5 things home from your trip to Assam

Known for its stunning historical monuments, fragrant tea gardens, ancient temples, and fascinating national parks, Assam is an amazing destination that you can consider traveling to. In fact, the Kaziranga National Park here is home to the largest population of one-horned Indian rhinoceros. So if you are soon planning a trip to Assam, take note of the following items that you must bring home.

Spiritual bowls Singing bowls

Singing bowls are among the must-buy items in Assam. These bowls have spiritual mantras engraved on them and are usually used in monasteries. They are believed to bring peace and calmness to the surroundings and happiness in people's lives. When you rotate the handle around the bowl, it produces a calming sound and vibration. Thy are available in various sizes, so do buy one.

Assamese culture Phulam gamusa

Also called gamocha, gamosa, or gamusa, Phula gamusa is a symbol of Assamese culture that holds great significance for the locals. It is a white rectangular piece of clothing that has a red border on three sides and red woven motifs on the fourth. These pieces of clothing are always used during social and cultural ceremonies in Assam.

Funnel-shaped hat Jaapi

A traditional funnel-shaped hat of Assam, jaapi is another important symbol of Assamese culture. Usually worn during Bihu dance, the hat is strongly woven with bamboo, cane, and a large palm leaf called tokou paat. They come in a red and black combination with a thick red border. Jaapi is usually positioned near the front door or as a decorative item around the house.

Traditional mat Kauna mat

Kauna mats are usually used in temples and when sitting for rituals and other holy ceremonies. Kauna is basically a type of reed or rush cultivated in the wetlands of Imphal Valley, Manipur. Locals also use these mats at home to sit and sleep on. Since they are quite lightweight, they also make for some really amazing exercise mats too.

Traditional outfit Mekhela chador

The traditional clothing for women in Assam, mekhela chador is worth buying when you're there. The outfit comes with three dress materials, a skirt-like garment, a blouse, and a chador. To wear this garb, tuck the chador in the skirt and place it over the shoulder like a saree. While these are available in different colors, the simple Bua chador is the most popular.