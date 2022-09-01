Check-in at these 5 unique hotels in Mexico
Planning a trip to Mexico and looking to stay somewhere out of the ordinary? Well, your search ends here. From dazzling beaches and ancient ruins to a rich culture and delicious cuisine, Mexico has a lot to offer. And since it welcomes a lot of travelers, it has plenty of unique hotels that make their sojourn unforgettable. Check out five unique hotels in Mexico.
La Purificadora is nestled in Mexico's Peubla. This property is a preserved 19th century water purifying tower, that has now been converted into a well-furnished hotel. Every guest room has flat screen TVs and some of them even have a private balcony. In addition to this, the hotel also houses an indoor fitness center, restaurant, and a glass-walled swimming pool among other amenities.
Quinta Real Zacatecas is located in Zacatecas, Mexico, and happens to be a 17th century authentic bullring. The last bull fight happened here in the year 1975, post which it was set to be doomed. Later, it was converted into a stunning hotel. Your room is placed beneath one of the stone arches. The hotel also features an on-site restaurant, bar, parking area etc.
Tubohotel is located in Tepoztlán and has been made by equipping tubes with beds, glass fronting, and water closets. This hotel has an on-site swimming pool and restaurant as well. "The tubes were just lying there doing nothing, so one day we asked if we could use them - they said yes, so we decided to make a hotel," says its owner Robb Anderson.
Encuentro Guadalupe in Mexico's Baja California offers a blend of camping and luxury accommodation. Each eco-loft at this luxurious campsite has comfy beds, bathrooms, and private terraces. In addition to this, the property also features an infinity swimming pool and jacuzzi where you can simply unwind. The hotel is set remote and surrounded by 60 vineyards.
Tequila freaks, this one's for you! Matices Hotel de Barricas is located next to a tequila brewery, just outside the town of Tequila in Mexico. The hotel offers tequila tasting sessions and guided tours of the facility and on-site museum. The hotel rooms are rather barrels, which make it unique. They are spacious, air-conditioned, and features amenities like sofa, coffee maker, and mini bar.