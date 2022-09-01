Lifestyle

Check-in at these 5 unique hotels in Mexico

Check-in at these 5 unique hotels in Mexico

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 01, 2022, 12:25 pm 2 min read

Take a look at these unique hotels in Mexico that will make your trip unforgettable.

Planning a trip to Mexico and looking to stay somewhere out of the ordinary? Well, your search ends here. From dazzling beaches and ancient ruins to a rich culture and delicious cuisine, Mexico has a lot to offer. And since it welcomes a lot of travelers, it has plenty of unique hotels that make their sojourn unforgettable. Check out five unique hotels in Mexico.

19th century La Purificadora

La Purificadora is nestled in Mexico's Peubla. This property is a preserved 19th century water purifying tower, that has now been converted into a well-furnished hotel. Every guest room has flat screen TVs and some of them even have a private balcony. In addition to this, the hotel also houses an indoor fitness center, restaurant, and a glass-walled swimming pool among other amenities.

Bullring Quinta Real Zacatecas

Quinta Real Zacatecas is located in Zacatecas, Mexico, and happens to be a 17th century authentic bullring. The last bull fight happened here in the year 1975, post which it was set to be doomed. Later, it was converted into a stunning hotel. Your room is placed beneath one of the stone arches. The hotel also features an on-site restaurant, bar, parking area etc.

Stay inside tubes Tubohotel

Tubohotel is located in Tepoztlán and has been made by equipping tubes with beds, glass fronting, and water closets. This hotel has an on-site swimming pool and restaurant as well. "The tubes were just lying there doing nothing, so one day we asked if we could use them - they said yes, so we decided to make a hotel," says its owner Robb Anderson.

Eco-retreat Encuentro Guadalupe

Encuentro Guadalupe in Mexico's Baja California offers a blend of camping and luxury accommodation. Each eco-loft at this luxurious campsite has comfy beds, bathrooms, and private terraces. In addition to this, the property also features an infinity swimming pool and jacuzzi where you can simply unwind. The hotel is set remote and surrounded by 60 vineyards.

Barrel hotel Matices Hotel de Barricas

Tequila freaks, this one's for you! Matices Hotel de Barricas is located next to a tequila brewery, just outside the town of Tequila in Mexico. The hotel offers tequila tasting sessions and guided tours of the facility and on-site museum. The hotel rooms are rather barrels, which make it unique. They are spacious, air-conditioned, and features amenities like sofa, coffee maker, and mini bar.