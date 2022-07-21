Lifestyle

Try these hacks for a comfortable stay at any hotel

With these accommodation hacks, you can get the best out of any lodging site during your travel

A huge part of your traveling experience depends on the mode of accommodation you choose. While you may not spend much time indoors, if you're into outdoor travel and adventure, you will still need a room to crash in and relax. Here are a few tips and hacks that can help you pick the best accommodations and enjoy a comfortable stay.

Save money Hostel over hotel

If you're traveling solo, it's always better to stay at hostels instead of hotels to save money and catch up with fellow travelers. If you wish to have an entire room to yourself, you could book a private room at a hostel. This is a suitable option even for couples traveling together. You can get the best of both worlds this way.

Hotel rooms How to pick a suitable hotel room

Lowers floors of any accommodation have some pros like in case of emergencies you get to leave earlier than those residing on higher floors. You'll also save time and energy without having to climb too many steps. However, the problem with lower floors is that they'll be noisy and more crowded. Avoid rooms above swimming pools, for the foul smell of chlorine.

Room hacks Try these simple techniques for an easy stay

If you need to go in and out of your room frequently, use a rubber band tied across both handles to keep the latch from locking you out. If you're unsure of the water quality, boil it in the kettle, cool, and then fill your bottle. Use the hospital fold on the mattress to store the TV remote and avoid losing it.

Room hacks Make the best of what your room provides

The TV remote is considered the dirtiest item since it is handled by many. In times of viral infections, it can be quite a threat. Use the hotel shower cap or a plastic bag to cover the remote and operate. Use the hotel hair drier to dry out smaller items like socks and undergarments, and pack other wet items in the hotel's laundry bag.

Keep proof Save yourself from paying for damages you aren't responsible for

If you find any damaged goods in your hotel room, or vehicles you've rented via the accommodation provider, take photos of them and immediately email them to yourself. You will have proof that the damage wasn't your fault. The point of the email is that it shows the specific time and date of the sent mail which will back your claim of innocence.